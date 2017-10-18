autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Undisguised 2019 Ram 1500 Boasts 5.7L HEMI V8 Badges On The Hood

18 Oct 2017, 8:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It’s big, it’s brutish, and it’s overhauled from the ground up. The 2019 Ram 1500 smiles to the camera ahead of its world premiere at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show in January, and of course, exterior styling is one of its biggest strengths.
19 photos
2019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 1500
Spied in Michigan next to a flock of Jeep Compass and JL Wrangler models, as well as a lightly camouflaged Fiat 500, the half-ton pickup truck features a slimmer version of the crosshair grille and all-new headlights. The smarter, more chiseled looks are complemented by a chrome brow stretching from one side of the front fascia to the other, rounded off by a tasteful notch that extends into the hood.

Speaking of the hood, there’s nothing elegant about the "5.7L HEMI" badges located on both sides. The naturally aspirated powerplant will soldier on in conjunction with the 8-speed automatic transmission, along with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, 6.4-liter HEMI V8, and the oil-chugging 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6.

The carparazzi also spied a camouflaged 2019 Ram 1500 driving in the Auburn Hills traffic, featuring the same wheel design as the undisguised prototype. From the profile, it’s more than obvious FCA wanted to give the light-duty workhorse a more athletic look by going with a lower character line that kicks up at the end, reaching the front and rear wheel arches.

In spite of the newfound panache, the 1500 still features the unmistakable big rig styling we’re accustomed since the second-generation Ram from 1994. The in-your-face design is all the more apparent at the rear, where the tailgate features prominent “RAM” lettering.

On the subject of the interior, Fiat Chrysler’s half-tonner won’t change too much from the current model. A different steering wheel, better materials, superior fit & finish, as well as an array of new and improved technology are on the menu, as is a better-organized center stack.

It should be highlighted that Ram might surprise its customers with a lighter 1500 than the existing model. While the high-strength steel frame is an improvement of the current 1500, parts such as the hood and tailgate are made from aluminum.

Also coming in the 2019 model year, Jeep will take the wraps off the Wrangler-based pickup. Referred to as the Scrambler and codenamed JT, the Jeep-branded pickup will be less of a workhorse and more of an adventure-oriented vehicle.
2019 Ram 1500 spyshots Ram 1500 pickup truck Ram v8 4x4
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
RAM Trucks models:
RAM Trucks 3500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 3500 Mega Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 3500 Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Regular CabRAM Trucks 3500 Regular Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 2500 Mega Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 2500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupAll RAM Trucks models  