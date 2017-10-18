Spyshots: Undisguised 2019 Ram 1500 Boasts 5.7L HEMI V8 Badges On The Hood

Spied in Michigan next to a flock of Jeep Compass and JL Wrangler
models, as well as a lightly camouflaged Fiat 500, the half-ton pickup truck features a slimmer version of the crosshair grille and all-new headlights. The smarter, more chiseled looks are complemented by a chrome brow stretching from one side of the front fascia to the other, rounded off by a tasteful notch that extends into the hood.
Speaking of the hood, there’s nothing elegant about the "5.7L HEMI"
badges located on both sides. The naturally aspirated powerplant will soldier on in conjunction with the 8-speed automatic transmission, along with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, 6.4-liter HEMI V8, and the oil-chugging 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6
.
The carparazzi also spied a camouflaged 2019 Ram 1500
driving in the Auburn Hills traffic, featuring the same wheel design as the undisguised prototype. From the profile, it’s more than obvious FCA wanted to give the light-duty workhorse a more athletic look by going with a lower character line that kicks up at the end, reaching the front and rear wheel arches.
In spite of the newfound panache, the 1500 still features the unmistakable big rig styling we’re accustomed since the second-generation Ram
from 1994. The in-your-face design is all the more apparent at the rear, where the tailgate features prominent “RAM”
lettering.
On the subject of the interior, Fiat Chrysler
’s half-tonner won’t change too much from the current model. A different steering wheel, better materials, superior fit & finish, as well as an array of new and improved technology are on the menu, as is a better-organized center stack.
It should be highlighted that Ram might surprise its customers with a lighter 1500 than the existing model. While the high-strength steel frame is an improvement of the current 1500, parts such as the hood and tailgate are made from aluminum
.
Also coming in the 2019 model year, Jeep will take the wraps off the Wrangler-based pickup. Referred to as the Scrambler and codenamed JT
, the Jeep-branded pickup will be less of a workhorse and more of an adventure-oriented vehicle.