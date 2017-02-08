autoevolution

Ram Readies Two Tricked-Out Pickups Just In Time For The 2017 Chicago Auto Show

 
8 Feb 2017, 13:41 UTC ·
by
The biggest players in North America's full-size pickup segment are Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram Truck. In terms of newness, Ford leads the way once again with the 13th-gen F-Series. Considering that Ram Truck last redesigned the 1500 series for the 2009 model year, there's no wonder why Ram is dead last in this ranking.
To the defense of FCA’s workhorse, a major update is in the offing for the 2018 Ram 1500. Until then, however, the manufacturer will try and milk out the current model with a special edition. Dubbed “Copper Sport” and slated to debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, production of this package is limited to 3,000 units. Retail pricing? $45,630, thank you!

For that bundle of green dollar bills, Ram bathes the 1500 Sport in Copper Pearl paint, then proceeds to murder out the grille badge, tailgate badge, and body-side badges. A set of 22-inch polished aluminum wheels completes the makeover. The interior, unsurprisingly, features copper-accented stitching, deluxe bucket seats, black headliner, and black pillars. Optional extras include an Alpine sound system packing nine speakers including the subwoofer.

Then there’s the Ram 2500 Night and 3500 Night. The three- and one-ton heavy-duty trucks feature a black front grille, black badges, and black wheels. This visual trick perfectly complements the white paintwork of the pictured pickup. The 2017 Ram Heavy Duty Night package starts from $45,520 excluding the $1,320 destination charge.

“Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd,” explains Mike Manley, the head honcho of Ram Truck. “The Ram brand understands that it’s important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to every type of truck buyer. From the Ram Sport, to the popular Rebel, to the ultimate off-road truck – the Ram Power Wagon – Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment.”

If you’re willing to wait out for the major update of the heavy-duty lineup, Ram’s product plan suggests 2019 is the model year to look forward to.
2017 Ram 1500 Special Edition 2017 Ram 2500 pickup truck ram truck US 2017 Chicago Auto Show
 
