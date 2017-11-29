New Porsche Panamera Turbo TopCar Tuning Has Custom Interior, Costs €235,000

Are we that surprised that a TopCar tuning project based on the new Porsche Panamera Turbo
costs €235,000? In fact, we've already seen a couple of versions, but this one is the first with the interior done in a big way.
Put simply, we think this is the closest you will come to a four-door German supercar right now. You've got the Porsche
pedigree in every pore of the 2-ton Panamera plus the exclusivity of a rare body kit an custom interior work.
Since we're on the subject of exclusivity, we have to mention that this is Panamera Stinger number 3 of the planned 25. It recently returned to Moscow from its trip to sunny Marbella, Spain. She gets around, doesn't she?
Unfortunately, the interior doesn't come with crocodile skin leather, like we've wanted to see for ages. It's just back, black and more black. Only some discreet white stitching breaks it up. Topcar obviously went to great length figuring out where it can add carbon and its shark logos.
There's also this really cool circle pattern on the seats and doors. But for €235,000, we expected something more daring. For the record, Porsche sells the Turbo model from €156,000.
The styling kit remains one of the boldest yet created for the new Panamera. Pretty much everything has been changed. At the front, you've got sharp carbon blades sticking out of the new bumper and a hood that's been vented.
All the fenders have been flared to the point where the rear door handles had to be changed as well. Mimicking the look of a mid-engined supercar, the Stinger GTR sports side intakes.
Carbon is also used at the back, on the large air diffuser. This kit now also includes a fixed carbon wing that bolts directly onto the one Porsche made. Do the hydraulics still work?