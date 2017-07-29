Topcar Porsche Panamera Stingray GTR Gets Fresh Photos Thanks to "Crayon" Color

So many famous names crammed into one car's title - Porsche, Stingray, and GTR. But Topcar is the type of tuning company that's not shy about boldness.

The Stinger GTR also comes with some fundamental upgrades. While the new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of any HP . That should get you where you're going pretty fast! We've grown to expect crazy stuff from these Russians. But if you take a step back, the Panamera project has almost nothing in common with the crocodile-clad GLE 63 models. We bet that Topcar designers also had regrouped and thought what makes the new Panamera special because this one of the most advanced four-door designs ever made.The photos are new and so is the car because the Panamera Stingray GTR is now finished in "Crayon." I'll be honest with you guys and admit that I don't see anything different except the wheels and maybe the fact that the hood is painted. But any new photos deserve attention, especially because Topcar doesn't offer joyrides to vloggers like so many tuners these days. Maybe you live in Moscow and have spotted one; let us know!Pushed up against a brick wall, the Stinger GTR is eager for a fight. It's packing a heavily modified punch at both ends. But the sides might get your attention first. The already wide body of the Panamera has been flared even further to make room for bold new intakes and vents.We think the company was probably thinking of making the 4-door look like a 2-door because it has replaced the rear door handles with hidden ones, as some Jags have. A fresh view of the car also reveals how some of the puzzling add-ons are attached to the existing bodywork.We also get a much better view of the carbon fiber weave on the rear wing and diffuser. It's very lightly colored, almost metallic. Were it not for the ridiculous price of this kind of kit, we wouldn't be sure that this is real carbon.The Stinger GTR also comes with some fundamental upgrades. While the new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of any Panamera Turbo produces 550 horsepower, this one makes 650. That should get you where you're going pretty fast!