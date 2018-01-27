autoevolution
 

BMW X6 With Lumma Body Kit Tries Porsche Amethyst PurplePaint

We're going to miss the F16 when it's gone. A lot of people hate it, but the second-generation X6 looks undeniably sporty for an SUV, in a way that the Mercedes GLE Coupe can't manage.
An all-new generation will probably replace it next year, but that just means we're going to see more crazy tuning projects because it will get cheaper.

From Russia with love comes with plumb crazy Bimmer. Topcar, a company that normally plays with Porsche and Mercedes models, is also the official distributor for Lumma design. Somehow, this is just as attention-grabbing as the Lambo Urus.

The kit itself is, just like the car, pretty old. Over the years, we've seen multiple iterations including one in neon yellow back in 2014. It stood out, but this one is classy as heck, thanks to some shenanigans in the paint department.

This X6 entered the body show wearing factory white paint. However, after installing the Lumma kit, Topcar was tasked with applying a coat of Amethyst paint. The Porsche color is a vivid metallic purple and was often seen in the previous generations of Cayenne and Panamera. Of course, some ingenious Audi owners have applied it to their RS cars.

The widebody kit adds 40mm of girth through some new wheel arch extensions. That's where Topcar fitted its shark-badged 22-inch double-spoke wheels. A new set fo bumpers bring the X6 even closer to the ground using skirts and spoilers. The new exhaust system is pretty cool too, comprising a total of four pipes. The X6 now floats through the silence.

Unfortunately, we can't tell you which model this is. While Lumma does offer a power boost for the xDrive50i, taking the 4.4-liter from 450 to 555 HP, the Russians love the 3-liter versions of the SUV. This could be an xDrive30d for all we know.
