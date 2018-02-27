autoevolution
 

Rolls-Royce Celebrates The 40/50 Silver Ghost AX 201 With Special Edition

Back in 1904, three ambitious men came together to create the 40/50, the model that a British publication and then Rolls-Royce referred to as “the best car in the world.” The crowning achievement of the 40/50 series is the twelfth chassis finished, the only 40/50 worthy of being called Silver Ghost, the car that traveled the distance of 14,371 miles (23,127 kilometers) almost without stopping to prove a point to the world.
It’s been 101 years since Charles Rolls, Claude Johnson, and Sir Henry Royce pulled off that achievement, and with the 2018 Geneva Motor Show looming on the horizon, R-R decided to celebrate chassis number 60551 (registered AX 201) with a special edition. And as expected, the celebratory model is also called Silver Ghost.

“The Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective masterfully weave the rich narrative of the original Silver Ghost into just 35 motor cars, creating a contemporary homage to the original motor car,” commented Torsten Muller-Otvos, the head honcho of the world's premier ultra-luxury automaker. “Our craftspeople and master artisans continue this legacy of excellence, creating unique motor cars that define luxury.”

Each and every single example of the 35 models will be finished in Cassiopeia Silver, an exterior paint that harks back to record-breaking Silver Ghost from 1907. Rolls-Royce highlights that approximately eight hours are needed to apply the paint to the 2018 Silver Ghost, partially because the paint is imbued with fine particles of the purest silver.

The radiator grille, in comparison to the Ghost we all know as the entry-level Rolls-Royce, is finished in gloss black. Another way of telling the Silver Ghost apart from the stock model is the “Silver Ghost since 1907” lettering engraved on the polished wheel centers. The Spirit of Ecstasy, meanwhile, is beautified by “AX 201” lettering as a nod to the original.

Rolls-Royce didn’t forget about the interior, where Forest Green leather upholstery and silver detailing reign supreme. Adding to the exclusivity of the special edition, the center console features cases for the sunglasses and accessories, while the tread plates are engraved with the words “Silver Ghost Collection – One of Thirty-Five.”

Pricing, as expected, hasn’t been released to the public.
