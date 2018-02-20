2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Spied with Suicide Doors Open ahead of Geneva Debut

Rolls-Royce has recently confirmed the Cullinan badge for its SUV, with this having recently believed to be just a project name. And now that we're waiting for the high-riding RR to make its debut early next month at the Geneva Motor Show, we've brought along a fresh batch of spy shots.

38 photos SUV was spotted extreme weather testing and the crossover even showed the world its coach rear doors, a traditional feature for vehicles wearing the Spirit of Ecstasy on top of their radiator grilles.



Speaking of the uber-spacious cabin of the newcomer, we'll remind you that a set of spyshots we delivered last year allowed us to notice plenty of



The high-riding Roller shares plenty of other elements with the new Phantom, form its aluminum platform to the luxury saloon's 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12.



Unlike in the case of other high-end SUVs, such as the Bentley Bentayga, the Cullinan isn't expected to receive a hybrid powertrain. The British automotive producer has explained that it prefers to jump straight to 100 percent electrification when the technology allows for a suitable product to be delivered rather than invest in intermediary gas-electric steps.



Now, some of you might wonder how the carmaker chose the name of its terrain tamer. Well, this was borrowed from a diamond discovered in South Africa back in 1905 (parts of it are found in the Crown Jewels) and here's why the carmaker finds it appropriate: "It is the most fitting name for our extraordinary new product. Cullinan is a motor car of such clarity of purpose, such flawless quality and preciousness, and such presence that it recalibrates the scale and possibility of true luxury,"



The snow chains on the test car we have here proves that, despite the all-asphalt usability expectations, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will be ready for any kind of difficult driving conditions.



