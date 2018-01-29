Ohio Couple Pays $780,000 For The First 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

Estimated to start from between $450,000 and $500,000, the all-new Phantom is anything but cheap. But what did you expect from the world’s most luxurious sedan? The thing is, a couple from Ohio paid $780,000 at the Naples Winter Wine Auction to get their hands on the first example of the Phantom VIII, which is a considerable premium when you think about it for a second.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is honored to leverage our position as the world’s leading luxury brand to support the children who benefit from the proceeds of this event,” declared Pedro Mota, president of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America. The eye-watering sum of $780k is a small price to pay for the well-being of children, so kudos to Jon and Bonnie Mason for the winning bid.



In addition to the Belladonna Purple-painted and Arctic White leather-wrapped Phantom, the couple has also received a selection of wines from the Alpha Omega winery in Napa Valley. The car is further tailored with purple accents, but the pièce de résistance is a beautiful plaque that reads “The First Phantom – Reserved for Naples Winter Wine Festival 2018.”



