Rolls-Royce Cullinan Viewing Suite Makes Sitting on the Tailgate a Posh Activity

With most vehicles, the pampering amenities usually end beyond the backrest of the last row of seats, because that's where the storage space begins. Sure, you can have plush carpets in there too, or maybe even some leather, but that's about the extent of luxury you can expect. After all, your bags don't need anything other than a secure place to sit while you drive, waiting to be picked up when the destination is reached.With the Cullinan , Rolls-Royce plans to change that, but not because it cares too much about luggage. The latest piece of information to come from the BMW-owned company about its upcomingrefers to something called the "Viewing Suite."Located on the lower section of the tailgate, it essentially consists of two rear-facing seats and one cocktail table in between, all wrapped in exquisite leather for the enjoyment of the vehicle's owners. The Viewing Suit deploys at the touch of a button so you don't have to worry about it if you creamed your hands in advance.According to the company, the uses for this feature are numerous, but they limited themselves to mentioning the ability to "take in the world's most breathtaking vistas." Just in case it wasn't clear, Rolls-Royce also included a picture of the SUV's open tailgate through which a picturesque scenery can be admired as the sun sets over some mountains and a lake - which are probably also owned by the people sitting in the Viewing Suite."The beauty of Cullinan’s Viewing Suite, the manner in which it deploys so effortlessly, the attention to detail, the finest leathers that match the interior of the customer’s Cullinan, and how it all comes together to bring beautiful furniture to the most remote places, all bear testimony to the unequalled Bespoke competence of the designers and craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce," commented Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO.