2019 Rolls-Royce SUV Spied Leaning on Nurburgring, Won't Be Called Cullinan

2018 will go down in history as the year when the Spirit of Ecstasy was welcomed on a radiator grille belonging to an SUV. Rolls-Royce's crossover is currently in an advanced development stage, with the production panels of the machine hiding under the camouflage.

However, before diving deeper into this high-riding matter, allow us to remind you that the rumor mill talks about thereceiving a new name en route to the showroom.The Goodwood-based automaker introduced this nameplate, which comes from the South African-discovered diamond on the Queen's scepter, back in 2015, but it seems we're looking at an internal name rather than a commercial one.Underneath the imposing styling cues of the SUV, we'll find a modified version of the all-aluminum platform that made its debut on the new Phantom The mix between the now-proven architecture and the body shape of the upcoming model means that occupants will get to enjoy amazing cabin room.Oh, and you shouldn't take the ample body roll showcased in the Nurburgring testing video at the bottom of the page all the seriously. Rolls-Royce machines are famous for matching supreme ride comfort with respectable handling assets, so we're expecting the production model to be more prepared for winding roads.The luxury sedan will also borrow its heart to the crossover. As such, the newcomer will be animated by a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, which will deliver the low-end torque traditionally associated with the British marque. And while RR customers have determined the company to put any EV projects on hold, the V12 we're talking about can be nearly as silent as an electric motor.We expect to see the Rolls-Royce SUV bowing in the second half of the current year, which means we have plenty of time to get our hands on fresh details.