autoevolution
 

Rolls-Royce Confirms Cullinan Name for Its Upcoming SUV in New Teaser

13 Feb 2018, 14:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There's an eerie contrast between the discreet simplicity of this teaser and the exact opposite of the actual Rolls-Royce vehicle it suggestively depicts, but we guess that's the nature of any teaser, regardless of the model it's previewing.
33 photos
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied
In this case, we're talking about the Rolls-Royce SUV, the "high-sided car" from the Goodwood-based British manufacturer now sitting under the BMW umbrella. It is going to be the company's first vehicle of this type and, boy, is it going to stir up some emotions when it eventually launches.

In case you're wondering, that's scheduled to happen during this summer, but we're afraid we can't get any more specific than that. The teaser published today by Rolls-Royce doesn't reveal anything other than the car's silhouette which we've already seen in the countless spy photos and videos, and its official name: Cullinan.

Considering Rolls-Royce has used the same name for the project from its inception, this doesn't exactly constitute breaking news material. It is, however, the first time the company has referred to the production model by that name, which seals it as the official moniker of the first Rolls-Royce SUV.

From what we've learned so far, the Cullinan will ride on the same platform as the new Phantom which, on the sedan, brought 30 percent more rigidity than the previous generation, double wishbone suspension up front and a five-link setup on the rear axle, four-wheel steering, and the best air suspension money can buy at the moment.

Expect the SUV to take advantage of all this but double it up with more interior room and a higher driving position. Not that the owners need to worry too much about driving: for them, self-driving vehicles have been around for a long time.

The name, as you might know by now, is taken after the largest diamond ever discovered, which might at least suggest Rolls-Royce doesn't have immediate plans for any bigger vehicles. At least not until somebody comes across a diamond the size of a boulder or something.
2019 rolls-royce cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce SUV teaser
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
ROLLS-ROYCE models:
ROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE Phantom CoupeROLLS-ROYCE Phantom Coupe LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE DawnROLLS-ROYCE Dawn LuxuryAll ROLLS-ROYCE models  