Rolls-Royce 6x6 Rendering Is Opulence Personified

18 Dec 2017, 16:32 UTC
Rolls-Royce is the unquestionable king of luxury in the automotive realm, but on the flip side, the well-to-do image of the Double R has a drawback. And that is opulence, which Project Cullinan will take to new heights once the high-sided all-terrain vehicle goes official as the world’s most luxurious SUV.
For those who think the Cullinan is too uninspiring for the jetset lifestyle of the rich and famous, the Rolls-Royce 6x6 might be just what the doctor ordered. Envisioned by Indian designer Vivek and inspired by the Ghost, the over-the-top rendering is a fitting alternative to the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 that paved the way for the G500 4x4² and G650 Landaulet.

Even though the Cullinan will be adequately capable off the beaten track, nothing says “I’m an off-roading God” quite like three axles, six-wheel-drive, and the sort of tires that would make even the Ford F-150 Raptor blush. Back on planet Earth, Rolls-Royce doesn’t need to come up with such an extreme product, nor does it want to for it would dilute the brand’s image.

The closest the British automaker came to offering a six-wheel car was the FAB 1 from the 1960s British science-fiction television series Thunderbirds. Lady Penelope’s 6.4-meter pink behemoth was the most expensive prop to be made for the series, costing £2,500 to build in 1964.

Moving on to present-day topics, the Cullinan may or may not be called that according to the corporate communications manager of Rolls-Royce in the Asia Pacific. Whatever the full-size luxo-SUV will be named, make no mistake that Rolls-Royce is playing the volume-oriented card here.

Expected to cost more than the Ghost but less than the Phantom, the Cullinan will rely on a twin-turbo V12 and the tried-and-tested 8HP automatic transmission developed by ZF. Similarly to the eighth-generation Phantom, the Cullinan will make use of an all-aluminum platform and a cockpit design that will come as familiar to Phantom VIII owners.
