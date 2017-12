Rolls-Royce 6x6 Rendering Is Opulence Personified

6x6

AMG

SUV

For those who think the Cullinan is too uninspiring for the jetset lifestyle of the rich and famous, the Rolls-Roycemight be just what the doctor ordered. Envisioned by Indian designer Vivek and inspired by the Ghost, the over-the-top rendering is a fitting alternative to the Mercedes-Benz G636x6 that paved the way for the G500 4x4² and G650 Landaulet.Even though the Cullinan will be adequately capable off the beaten track, nothing says “I’m an off-roading God” quite like three axles, six-wheel-drive, and the sort of tires that would make even the Ford F-150 Raptor blush. Back on planet Earth, Rolls-Royce doesn’t need to come up with such an extreme product, nor does it want to for it would dilute the brand’s image.The closest the British automaker came to offering a six-wheel car was the FAB 1 from the 1960s British science-fiction television series Thunderbirds. Lady Penelope’s 6.4-meter pink behemoth was the most expensive prop to be made for the series, costing £2,500 to build in 1964.Moving on to present-day topics, the Cullinan may or may not be called that according to the corporate communications manager of Rolls-Royce in the Asia Pacific. Whatever the full-size luxo-will be named, make no mistake that Rolls-Royce is playing the volume-oriented card here.Expected to cost more than the Ghost but less than the Phantom, the Cullinan will rely on a twin-turbo V12 and the tried-and-tested 8HP automatic transmission developed by ZF. Similarly to the eighth-generation Phantom , the Cullinan will make use of an all-aluminum platform and a cockpit design that will come as familiar to Phantom VIII owners.