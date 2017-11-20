Spyshots: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Shows Production Taillights, Elegant Greenhouse

Noblesse oblige - this philosophy applies to all automobiles adorned with the Spirit of Ecstasy, so don't expect any modern Rolls-Royce to stop serving its master once it runs out of road. Nevertheless, while the moderate ground clearance and the RWD setup of a Phantom or a Ghost can only take one so far past the borders of asphalt land, the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan aims to do much more.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is set to reach the market next year, with the lavish SUV coming as a 2019 model. Goodwood's firstis built around the concept of redefining - from providing the lavish automaker's first high-riding vehicle to making SUVs such as the Bentley Bentayga appear less than the luxurious land yachts that they are, the Cullinan has sky-high targets in sight. We'll remind you that the Rolls-Royce CEO recently labeled the Bentayga as a camouflaged Audi Q7 and his arguments were difficult to neglect.The high-sided bodied vehicle, as RR has labeled the SUV, is now in its advanced development stages, with the spyshots above allowing us to check out the vehicle in less camouflaged form.Speaking of the new model's nickname, we can now get a complete picture of the vehicle's greenhouse and it quickly becomes obvious that the rear passenger will enjoy all the space in the world, while the luggage compartment will be able to cater to their long-distance transportation needs - we've added a set of previous sphyshots, which show the interior of the machine, to the gallery above.The coach doors of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan are also easier to spot and the prototype we have here also allows us to zoom in on the production spyshots.Under the skin, we'll find an all-aluminum platform shared with the new Phantom VIII. And while parent company BMW's SAVs and SACs were never all that capable offroad, we're expecting something different from the Cullinan.As for the on-road manners of the thing, the ample body roll exhibited in the Nurburgring spyshots talks about the coziness dedication of the Roller.The firepower will be provided by a twin-turbo V12 mill (expect the Phantom's 6.75-liter unit), which will allow the one behind the wheel to control around 600 hp.The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is set to reach the market next year, with the lavish SUV coming as a 2019 model.