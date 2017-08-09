Rolls-Royce CEO Bashes Bentley Bentayga For Being Just A “Camouflaged Audi Q7”

But first, it should be highlighted that the Bentayga is the first of its kind. An even more luxurious behemoth than the most lavishly-specced Range Rover, the Audi Q7-derived gentle giant needn’t make any excuses for what it is. Or the force-fed W12 engine. Or the mind-blowingly expensive
Tourbillion clock.
In fact, the Bentayga became an instant hit for Bentley
from day one. In the U.S., for example, the British automaker sold 884 units of the damn thing in 2016, joined by 988 in Europe. Of the 11,817 Bentley vehicles sold all across the world in 2016, more than half are Bentayga SUVs (5,586). Make no mistake about it, such a success attracts both praise and naysayers.
Rolls-Royce’s head honcho is one of the latter, telling Automotive News
the following: “We are not using mass-manufactured body shells. That limits what you can do on the design side, and it undermines exclusivity massively. You don't want a camouflaged [Audi] Q7 in that segment. You want to have a true Rolls-Royce."
Shots fired, but Mueller-Oetvoes’ bluster is off the mark.
With all due respect, what Rolls-Royce calls “Architecture of Luxury”
is a platform that bristles with BMW
know-how from the latest 7 Series. This very platform will underpin the automaker’s future SUV
, so what is Torsten actually on about? With all due respect to Rolls-Royce’s brilliant luxobarges, the CEO’s remark was uncalled for, full stop. And also childish, if I may further add.
The bottom line is, Bentley’s Bentayga is based on the Audi Q7 just as Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan
shares many of its underpinnings with the range-topping BMW X7. In truth, there’s nothing wrong with sharing stuff as long as the result is appreciated by connaisseurs and sells by the bucketload.