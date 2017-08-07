autoevolution

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied on Nurburgring, Soccer Moms and Dads Will Love it

7 Aug 2017, 13:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Hyundai is currently in the midst of a process that sees the South Korean automaker positioning itself slightly upmarket and one of the models that are set to take full advantage of this is the 2019 Santa Fe.
5 photos
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied on Nurburgring2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied on Nurburgring2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied on Nurburgring2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied on Nurburgring
For instance, despite the fact that the Santa Fe prototype you can find in the piece of spy footage below is the three-row version of the SUV, the vehicle is undergoing Nurburgring testing - the days when high-riding Hyundais lacked confidence through the twisties are now behind us.

Those who prefer the two-row Santa Fe Sport shouldn't fret, as the carmaker should also introduce such a new model.

Returning to the tester we have here, the heavy camouflage prevents us from getting a proper idea on the all-new crossover's look. Nevertheless, we can see that the face of the car has borrowed a few visual clues from the Hyundai Kona, with the headlights and the daytime running lights coming as separate units (the main lights use a vertical arrangement, sitting below the DRLs, which are found close to the edge of the hood).

Then we have the rear-view mirrors, which seem to have migrated from the base of the A-pillars to the doors.

While the two-row car will make use of four-cylinder mills, the three-row version should offer six-pots. The boldest rumor floating around talks about the automaker working to introduce a hybrid powertrain on the Santa Fe, with this making use of a 2.0-liter turbo-four.

The generation change should bring a massive boost in terms of perceived cabin quality, so the passengers will get to enjoy the machine just as much as the driver.

Speaking of rumors, Hyundai could bring back the Veracruz moniker for the three-row SUV, with the nameplate having been retired back in 2012.

The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe is set to land next year, with the crossover coming as a 2019 model.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe hyundai santa fe Hyundai SUV crossover Nurburgring spy video
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1