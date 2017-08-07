2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied on Nurburgring, Soccer Moms and Dads Will Love it

Hyundai is currently in the midst of a process that sees the South Korean automaker positioning itself slightly upmarket and one of the models that are set to take full advantage of this is the 2019 Santa Fe.

5 photos SUV , the vehicle is undergoing



Those who prefer the two-row Santa Fe Sport shouldn't fret, as the carmaker should also introduce such a new model.



Returning to the tester we have here, the heavy camouflage prevents us from getting a proper idea on the all-new crossover's look. Nevertheless, we can see that the face of the car has borrowed a few visual clues from the



Then we have the rear-view mirrors, which seem to have migrated from the base of the A-pillars to the doors.



While the two-row car will make use of four-cylinder mills, the three-row version should offer six-pots. The boldest rumor floating around talks about the automaker working to introduce a hybrid powertrain on the Santa Fe, with this making use of a 2.0-liter turbo-four.



The generation change should bring a massive boost in terms of perceived cabin quality, so the passengers will get to enjoy the machine just as much as the driver.



Speaking of rumors, Hyundai could bring back the Veracruz moniker for the three-row



The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe is set to land next year, with the crossover coming as a 2019 model.



