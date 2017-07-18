New Genesis Coupe Coming By 2020, Hyundai Trademark Points To GT70 Name

Convinced that it can put up a fight with Honda’s Acura
and Nissan’s Infiniti
, the South Korean luxury automaker confirmed that it will be launching four new models by the end of the decade. The next in line is the G70, a three-box design dubbed “near luxury sedan”
by its creator. A couple of sport utility vehicles will follow after that, and the final arrival is a coupe.
According to Genesis’ roadmap for future vehicles, the yet-unnamed two-door luxobarge is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2019 and go on sale for the 2020 model year. Besides the timing, the remaining official information we have on johnny-come-lately is “near luxury sport coupe.”
The description, as more eagle-eyed readers might have guessed by now, suggests that Genesis will adapt the BMW 3 Series-rivaling G70 to a two-door design. This, in turn, means New York Concept
-inspired exterior styling, Kia Stinger GT-based twin-turbo V6 firepower for the range-topping derivative, sporty handling, and at least one hybrid powertrain.
Genesis makes a case for the G70 as being a true driver’s sedan, which is why the two-door adaptation should be even more focused on bringing smiles in the twisties
. Based on filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Genesis could slap the GT70 label to its all-new coupe.
Other than GT70, Motor Authority
also found that Genesis has the rights to use the marks GT60, GT80, and GT90. It’s not hard to imagine what GT80 and GT90 could mean if the automaker is willing to add a second body style to its luxurious sedans, but we’re a bit baffled by the GT60 trademark.
Could Genesis be planning a sub-G70
model that will serve as the basis for the GT60? Some say that patience is a virtue, and as things stand now, the only thing we can do is wait patiently for the South Korean automaker to open up in detail about its future vehicles.