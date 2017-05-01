Hyundai Promo Video Shows Mysterious Coupe, Could Be a New Genesis Product

Hyundai
used to have a coupe called Genesis in its lineup. The name was also given to a sedan
, and then it was turned into a premium division.
These days, you cannot get a new Genesis Coupe
, and its successor has not been confirmed or announced by the South Korean automaker in any shape or form.
A recent promotional video from the brand was watched carefully, and some have discovered an unusual clay model in the short clip.
As Autoblog
noted, an "otherwise painfully boring" video had an unusual clay model. Evidently, the automaker does not say what that vehicle is, or what is its destination, but this is not a leak.
Instead, it is a very subtle tease, because you do not film someone modeling a secret product in clay and post it online “accidentally.”
The conclusion above is a no-brainer if you ask us, and it reminds us of the series of teaser videos posted by Dodge regarding the launch of the Demon. Each showed a subtle hint, which would be missed by the casual observer, but many of what was observed in those clips turned out to be the real deal.
In the hope that Hyundai
had a similar strategy when filming and editing this footage, which could not have been published online without approval from someone with a leadership position, this might be the first teaser of the upcoming Genesis Coupe.
The model could be similar to the HND-9 Concept
, which portrayed a coupe. The link with the latter makes sense in several points, especially if you look at the design of the tail lights. The link we describe could just be a coincidence that can be filed under “brand identity,” or “styling language.”
However, we must keep in mind the fact that the exhibit we are referring was presented back in 2013
, and that it has not materialized into a production car. We are not betting money on the imminent launch of a Genesis Coupe, but we expect Hyundai to come up with at least a concept vehicle
in the next few months.