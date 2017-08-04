2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Priced Appropriately, Standard Features Are Aplenty

So what does the customer get for the almost-$20,000 starting price? In short, a lot of stuff other automakers would charge extra for a vehicle similar to the Elantra GT
. First of all, the engine bay is filled with 2.0 liters’ worth of get-up-and-go, translating to 161 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. The four-cylinder mill is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with the equivalent automatic with Shiftronic being offered as a $1,000 option.
See the modern-looking vertical LED daytime running lights? Those are standard, as is the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system augmented with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
smartphone integration. 17-inch alloy wheels, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, and a flurry of driving aids are on the menu as well, though it’s worth noting the 2.0-liter models don’t benefit from the multi-link rear suspension of the Elantra GT 1.6L Turbo GDI.
Marketed as the Elantra GT Sport, $23,250 buys you the manual, and the seven-speed EcoShift dual-clutch
automatic comes in at $24,350. Despite being 0.4 liters down on the standard mill, the optional turbo-four is more potent and produces more torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. Forced induction makes the Elantra GT Sport a more attractive proposition, whereas the larger brake rotors and performance-oriented tires should make it nicer to drive.
Customers that aren’t afraid of ticking a few boxes off the options list, rejoice for the Elantra GT has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Wireless phone charging
, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, heated and ventilated front seats, Blue Link with three years of standard service, as well as a seven-speaker Infinity premium audio system are just a few of the goodies. Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection is also available.