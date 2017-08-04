autoevolution

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Priced Appropriately, Standard Features Are Aplenty

The mirror image of Hyundai’s Euro-spec i30 hatchback, the Elantra GT for the 2018 model year finally has a starting price. Introduced to the U.S. public in February, the compact-sized contender is now available to order at Hyundai retailers from $19,350 before applying the additional $885 destination charge.
So what does the customer get for the almost-$20,000 starting price? In short, a lot of stuff other automakers would charge extra for a vehicle similar to the Elantra GT. First of all, the engine bay is filled with 2.0 liters’ worth of get-up-and-go, translating to 161 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. The four-cylinder mill is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, with the equivalent automatic with Shiftronic being offered as a $1,000 option.

See the modern-looking vertical LED daytime running lights? Those are standard, as is the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system augmented with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. 17-inch alloy wheels, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, and a flurry of driving aids are on the menu as well, though it’s worth noting the 2.0-liter models don’t benefit from the multi-link rear suspension of the Elantra GT 1.6L Turbo GDI.

Marketed as the Elantra GT Sport, $23,250 buys you the manual, and the seven-speed EcoShift dual-clutch automatic comes in at $24,350. Despite being 0.4 liters down on the standard mill, the optional turbo-four is more potent and produces more torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. Forced induction makes the Elantra GT Sport a more attractive proposition, whereas the larger brake rotors and performance-oriented tires should make it nicer to drive.

Customers that aren’t afraid of ticking a few boxes off the options list, rejoice for the Elantra GT has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Wireless phone charging, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, heated and ventilated front seats, Blue Link with three years of standard service, as well as a seven-speaker Infinity premium audio system are just a few of the goodies. Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection is also available.
