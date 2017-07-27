Hyundai i30 N Tourer Looks Like an Autobahn Stormer for the Whole Family

You can't say that the Hyundai N has gotten completely off the ground because even if the i30 N is as good as people say, it still might not do well. However, let's imagine for a second that the Golf GTI has been trumped. What then?

However, the Well, there are other projects on the way, like the new Veloster N, which is likely to be followed up by the i30 N Fastback, likely to be sold in North America. After that, a performance version of the Tucson is possible.But most German companies have at least one hot wagon. There's the 310 horsepower Golf R, a whole bunch of "63" models from Mercedes-and the obligatory RennSport Audis. Has Hyundai got that kind of powder? Let's hope so.We love this i30 N Touring rendering by X-Tomi. It takes what was already a cool-looking wagon and adds a layer of RPG fantasy. Level 10 power, +5 for control and rare items equipped. If you want to go toe-to-toe in the PvP arena, you might easily best the people champion, which is the Skoda Octavia RS Combi.The i30 N hatchback is available with a 275 Hp, 352 Nm 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that gets it to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. Sure, it can't fight the big boss battles, but it has all sorts of tech, like Electronic Controlled Suspension, Rev Matching, Launch Control and a lap timer.Keeping weight down is essential for good lap times, which is why all the Nurburgring record set by the Leon Cupra were with a 6-speed manual, not the DSG. But people want the automatics with all-wheel drive because gives you all-weather grip and a good daily driver. In that regard, Hyundai can't compete.However, the Korean company says it will have an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox for the N division to use within the next two years. They also said there would be an EDC version of the i30 Turbo and Cee'd GT, but it hasn't happened.