autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Sport and Hyundai i30 Turbo Acceleration and Sound Comparison

28 Jul 2017, 13:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
So you're just out of college and sitting on a big pile of debt. Even with a good job, you might not be able to afford a Focus RS or even a GTI. The Hyundai i30 (Elantra GT) and Honda Civic Hatchback could be your best substitutes.
5 photos
2017 Honda Civic Sport and Hyundai i30 1.6 Turbo Acceleration and Sound Comparison2017 Honda Civic Sport and Hyundai i30 1.6 Turbo Acceleration and Sound Comparison2017 Honda Civic Sport and Hyundai i30 1.6 Turbo Acceleration and Sound Comparison2017 Honda Civic Sport and Hyundai i30 1.6 Turbo Acceleration and Sound Comparison
Nowadays, compact hatchbacks are for people who are about to retire. Most are becoming less and less exciting with each generation. But Hyundai and Honda haven't given up on the Gen Y dream and are selling mildly hot machines.

Both these cars have a bunch of different names, depending on where you buy them. For example, the Civic RS is just the fancy name for the top hatchback trim in Australia. But it's identical to the Civic Sport bought in America, right down to the body kit and gray paint.

Likewise, this particular Hyundai is called the i30 SR Premium in the Land Down Under, i30 Turbo in Korea (Europe to join soon?) and Elantra GT in the States. In both cases, the engine specs are exactly the same. The "Japanese" car packs a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo with 182 HP and 220 Nm of torque (162 lb-ft). In this case, it's fitted with the CVT, but a stick is also available.

As for the i30, its 1.6-liter turbo delivers 204 HP and 265 Nm of torque (195 Nm of torque), sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT auto.

The Civic Sport looks a lot sportier, thanks to all those fake air intakes. It's also got a sleeker, less conventional overall shape and twin exhaust mufflers (yes, each pipe has a muffler) in the middle of the diffuser. Meanwhile, the i30 appears a little tamer, but its engine sound is noticeably raspier, reminiscent of a Golf GTI.

It's also faster in these independent tests, taking 7.19 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) compared to 7.48 seconds for the Civic. The quarter mile drag time and 100-0 km/h brake distance both favor this surprising underdog.

Honda Civic Sport 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Hyundai i30 Turbo Hyundai Honda
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1