2018 Subaru Legacy Goes On Sale This Summer, Priced From $22,195

23 Jun 2017, 6:54 UTC ·
by
Along with the Outback, the Legacy receives its fair share of mid-cycle updates for the 2018 model year. Built in Lafayette, Indiana, the mid-size sedan in its most no-frills flavor carries a suggested retail price of $22,195.
Introduced in 2014 as a 2015 model, it was about time Subaru freshened up the Legacy. And in keeping with the all-new Impreza and Crosstrek, the family-oriented sedan is in for a little bit of nip and tuck. A more dynamically-styled front fascia headlines the exterior overhaul, as does the more prominent rear bumper design. Overall, it’s a sharper-looking car.

Refinements are also present in the cabin, where Subaru now offers an available color option in the form of Titanium Gray. The Starlink touch-based infotainment system is also new, now sporting a 6.5-inch diagonal screen. Other than smartphone mirroring for iOS and Android devices, the system also boasts Pandora, an AUX jack, and Bluetooth media streaming.

In total, there are five trim levels to choose from, all of them equipped from the get-go with Subaru’s trademark all-wheel-drive system, a free-breathing boxer, and a continuously variable transmission. Beyond the base 2.5i, the automaker further offers the 2.5i Premium (from $24,295), 2.5i Sport ($26,345), 2.5i Limited ($29,095), and 3.6R Limited ($31,945).

Option packages aren’t all that numerous, with the most expensive of them all topping at $3,140. Those green dollar bills go on Subaru EyeSight, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, plus High Beam Assist.

The only mid-size sedan that comes standard with all-wheel-drive also prides itself on Active Torque Vectoring. Designed to apply light brake pressure to the inside front wheel as you’re carving a corner, this technology reduces wheel spin and sharpens up the handling. And yes, the system is derived from that of the WRX and the more focused WRX STI.

On that note, competition is fierce in this segment. For 2018, the revised Subaru Legacy will duke it out with the likes of the Honda Accord, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata, and Mazda6, just to name a few of its rivals.
