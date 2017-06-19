autoevolution

2018 Honda Accord Teased In Design Sketch, Debut Set For July 14

19 Jun 2017, 15:35 UTC ·
by
Phased off in Europe due to dwindling sales, the Accord remains one of the most important models for Honda in places such as North America. Now in its ninth iteration, an all-new Accord is on the horizon. Teased by a design sketch, the newcomer will go official in less than a month’s time.
Described as “the most fun-to-drive, premium and dramatically styled Accord ever,” the tenth generation will wave goodbye to the range-topping V6 engine. In its place, the Japanese automaker is betting big on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with i-VTEC technology. Don’t, however, expect the full-on 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet feast of the Civic Type R, but a detuned mill for this particular application.

Lower down on the food chain, a 1.5-liter turbo will act as the entry-level powerplant. Both engines are confirmed to be offered with a six-speed manual. A CVT is in the offing for the 1.5, whereas the more potent powertrain will be optionally available with a 10-speed automatic transmission. A two-motor Hybrid model will be launched at a later date.

Larger but lighter than the 2017 Accord, the 2018 model year has the weight of the world on its shoulders. Since it was launched in 1976, American buyers have purchased more than 13 million units of the mid-size sedan. 11 million of those were manufactured in the United States.

The best-selling model in its segment since 2013, the Accord is off to a good start in 2017 as well. Based on sales figures for the first five months of 2017, the mid-size sedan is America’s second best-selling passenger car. Only the Civic family of models moved more units than the Accord.

Slated to go into production at the automaker’s Marysville plant in Ohio, the 2018 Accord will go on sale late in the fall. The 2.0-liter engine and the 10-speed automatic will be manufactured in the U.S. as well, at Honda’s Anna, Ohio and Tallapoosa, Georgia plants.
