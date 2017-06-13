2018 Honda Odyssey Ad "Keep the Peace" Shows Kids as Giant Monsters

Perhaps taking inspiration from King Kong's epic battle with the giant Skullcrawlers, Honda made the first Odyssey commercials about a power struggle of gigantic proportions.





The cinematic scale and CGI effects are not coincidental, as the 60-second ad is meant to capture families as they head to the movies during the summer blockbuster season and will air in advance of family films such as Despicable Me 3, Cars 3 and Captain Underpants.



In the spot, two giant monsters are fighting over a bus in the middle of a city. One throws a tree into the other's face, and it throws a tantrum. As the battle escalates, the earth beneath the monster's feet splits open and begins to be divided apart by a powerful humanmade device. At this moment, the scene abruptly cuts to two children having an identical struggle over a toy bus in the back of a new Honda Odyssey. Mom uses the Odyssey's Magic Slide seats, in an action that mimics the splitting earth that separated the monsters.



"When kids are happy, parents are happy, so the goal of this new campaign is to communicate that the all-new Honda Odyssey has the connectivity, functionality, flexibility and fun-to-drive handling to keep everyone in the family happy," said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President of Honda Marketing at American Honda Motor Co.



The focus of the commercial is Honda's second-row Magic Slide Seats. With the children apart, peace is restored to the family's trip, but the parents still have an ace up their sleeve, the monitoring system.



While the ad is great, the fact that the kids aren't fighting over an iPad makes it harder to believe. What's more, I like the print stuff Honda has done a lot better. Check it out in the attached photo gallery.



