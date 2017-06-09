2018 Honda Accord Getting 1.5L and 2.0L Turbo Engines, 10-Speed Auto

Honda is willing to bet that the new Camry is good and will retaliate with its own all-new Accord. A fully camouflaged prototype was shown today, along with several powertrain details.

SUV , meaning 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. But 174 hp and 162 lb-ft don't sound too bad either (like in the Civic).



Regardless of the final output, the base turbo will continue to be available with a six-speed manual for the purists and a CVT for mostly everybody. The 2018 Accord will also be fitted with a 2.0-liter turbo in place of the V6.



Again, we don't have numbers, but it apparently has the best ratio of weight to torque in the midsize class. Chief engineer Junji Yamano confirmed that it uses the same block as the



Sure, we're going to miss the snarl of the V6, but the Accord is trying to be more grown-up. It will also be the first FWD production car with a 10-speed automatic. This gearbox is of Honda's making and was designed to send more of the torque to the wheels while being 10% lighter than the 6-speed it replaces.



Everything will be American, just the way Mr. Trump likes it. The two turbo engines will be built at Honda’s engine plant in Anna, Ohio. The 1-speed comes from Georgia, and final assembly takes place in Marysville, Ohio.



