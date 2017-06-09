autoevolution

2018 Honda Accord Getting 1.5L and 2.0L Turbo Engines, 10-Speed Auto

 
Honda is willing to bet that the new Camry is good and will retaliate with its own all-new Accord. A fully camouflaged prototype was shown today, along with several powertrain details.
Like the Civic and CR-V, the Accord is going turbo. Its base engine will be a 1.5-liter of yet undisclosed output. Considering the sedan's size, we're betting on similar numbers to the SUV, meaning 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. But 174 hp and 162 lb-ft don't sound too bad either (like in the Civic).

Regardless of the final output, the base turbo will continue to be available with a six-speed manual for the purists and a CVT for mostly everybody. The 2018 Accord will also be fitted with a 2.0-liter turbo in place of the V6.

Again, we don't have numbers, but it apparently has the best ratio of weight to torque in the midsize class. Chief engineer Junji Yamano confirmed that it uses the same block as the 2.0-liter in the Civic Type R. It should have a smaller turbo and run on regular gas, with an emphasis being placed on the flat torque curve and efficiency.

Sure, we're going to miss the snarl of the V6, but the Accord is trying to be more grown-up. It will also be the first FWD production car with a 10-speed automatic. This gearbox is of Honda's making and was designed to send more of the torque to the wheels while being 10% lighter than the 6-speed it replaces.

Everything will be American, just the way Mr. Trump likes it. The two turbo engines will be built at Honda’s engine plant in Anna, Ohio. The 1-speed comes from Georgia, and final assembly takes place in Marysville, Ohio.

The Accord Hybrid might take a little longer to develop. The only clue we have to go on is that the new version “will be powered by the next generation of Honda’s innovative two-motor hybrid technology.”
