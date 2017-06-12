U.S.-spec 2018 Honda Fit Has an Updated Face

SUV

So you want to buy a Golf wagon, but the budget won't stretch? In many ways, the Honda Fit is... nothing like it, but at least it's cheap to buy and relatively economical.For 2018, the smallest of Hondas sold with four wheels has some design changes it wants to show off. Look past the aero flicks and the red stripe at the bottom of the bumper, and you might notice it has been redesigned. The headlights are roughly the same as before, while the grille has an extra piece of chrome. How exciting.The rear also includes a redesigned bumper. But the black diffuser is so high off the ground that it might as well be on an. Still, we like the tailpipe they've added. For 2018, two new colors have been added, namely Helios Yellow Pearl and Orange Fury.The body kit is bundled up with some 16-inch black alloy wheels and sold as the new Fit Sport trim level. We're not sure how many pensioners will like it, but it fits between the LX and EX trim levels.Also new is the Honda Sensing package, which is offered standard on the EX and optional on LX and Sport models. It includes features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Road Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control."With sporty new styling and additional feature content, the 2018 Honda Fit ups the ante with new styling and sophistication not typically found in the subcompact segment," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Fit has always represented a great value for subcompact customers, and the addition of available Honda Sensing to its fun-to-drive performance and unmatched versatility will keep the Honda Fit as the industry's benchmark subcompact."This is the first major upgrade for the 3rd-generation Fit since going on sale in 2015. Pricing should arrive towards the end of next month.