autoevolution

U.S.-spec 2018 Honda Fit Has an Updated Face

 
12 Jun 2017, 14:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In the time-honored tradition of hatchbacks in America, the 2018 Honda Fit facelift has been redesigned with skirts and spoilers that remind us of the Scion iM's. Here's its best Civic Si impersonation!
So you want to buy a Golf wagon, but the budget won't stretch? In many ways, the Honda Fit is... nothing like it, but at least it's cheap to buy and relatively economical.

For 2018, the smallest of Hondas sold with four wheels has some design changes it wants to show off. Look past the aero flicks and the red stripe at the bottom of the bumper, and you might notice it has been redesigned. The headlights are roughly the same as before, while the grille has an extra piece of chrome. How exciting.

The rear also includes a redesigned bumper. But the black diffuser is so high off the ground that it might as well be on an SUV. Still, we like the tailpipe they've added. For 2018, two new colors have been added, namely Helios Yellow Pearl and Orange Fury.

The body kit is bundled up with some 16-inch black alloy wheels and sold as the new Fit Sport trim level. We're not sure how many pensioners will like it, but it fits between the LX and EX trim levels.

Also new is the Honda Sensing package, which is offered standard on the EX and optional on LX and Sport models. It includes features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Road Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

"With sporty new styling and additional feature content, the 2018 Honda Fit ups the ante with new styling and sophistication not typically found in the subcompact segment," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Fit has always represented a great value for subcompact customers, and the addition of available Honda Sensing to its fun-to-drive performance and unmatched versatility will keep the Honda Fit as the industry's benchmark subcompact."

This is the first major upgrade for the 3rd-generation Fit since going on sale in 2015. Pricing should arrive towards the end of next month.
2018 Honda Fit Honda Fit Honda Jazz
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62