Airwheel Puts Out Camera-Fitted C6 Multimedia Helmet

More and more riders have started to record their adventures, be it for vlogging or personal collection, and we all know the best place to put a camera is the helmet to provide an interesting first-person point of view.Add the camera together with a nice audio setup, including the transmitter unit, speakers, microphone, and battery, and you get to make an idea how complicated a riding helmet has become.Airwheel, however, is trying to spare you the struggle of mounting all that gear on a helmet by revealing its new C6 model which, not only comes with all the tech you need, it also put it in a cool neo-retro design.The front section of the C6 helmet comes with a built-in high-definition camera featuring a 120-degree field of view which can both record video and still images. It has a 128 GB maximal internal storage and records in 2304x1296 pixels in temperatures varying between -10 to 55 degrees C.Next, a built-in Bluetooth connection allows you to stream your music or calls directly to the helmet’s speakers. It is also equipped with a microphone that features advanced filters to cut out external noise.A special smartphone app controls most of the helmet’s functions while some LED lights at the back will provide more safety by waring drivers behind of your presence.The Airwheel C6 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery which allows for roughly five hours of use. Charging will be done in about 8 hours on a 5V outlet. The helmet can be had in three variants - carbon fiber, colorful pattern, or genuine leather wrapping - but the company hasn’t released a price yet.It’s definitely a very interesting thing to have, but we’re curious what’s the safety certification level for the C6 helmet. And most importantly, will it ever come in a full-face configuration?