Schubert Puts Out All-New R2 Helmet

 
9 Jun 2017
by
Schubert is proud to announce the launch of a new do-it-all classic full-face helmet known as the R2. The new release is also accompanied by the R2ME2 on-line competition where you can win one of five motorcycle tours.
You drive a naked bike, roadster, or sports tourer? It doesn’t matter, because the Schubert R2 is said to be the perfect choice for any kind of motorcycle you got. It’s classic full-face design with modern cues and features makes it suitable for any riding style.

Also, being a Schubert, the R2 offers maximum safety and comfort while also bringing trendy features like the fact that it’s pre-equipped for Bluetooth and radio communication by default.

The kit includes an integral antenna, two speakers, a boomless mic, and a slot for the optional SC1 communication system developed in collaboration with industry-leader SENA. It’s simply a plug-and-play kind of business.

The new full-face helmet not only looks good, it was also developed in Schubert’s Air and Acoustics Lab. This makes it perfect for use if your machine’s aerodynamics aren’t that great.

Another feature of the R2 is its large factory-fitted anti-fog visor. Its upper edge remains outside the field of vision even when adopting a tucked riding position.

The R2 helmet is available in sizes ranging from XS (53) to XXL (63) in classic black, white, and anthracite colors for $479. If you’re looking to get it in the more attractive Nemesis, Enforcer or Renegade graphics, it will cost you $569.

As with the contest previously mentioned, it’s pretty straightforward. Schubert is giving away five motorcycle trips in locations scattered all over the world along with five of its new R2 helmets.

All you need to do is to complete a registration form and submit it. No purchase is required and you can increase your chances by entering a photo competition. More details can be found here.
