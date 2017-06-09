Schubert Puts Out All-New R2 Helmet

Schubert is proud to announce the launch of a new do-it-all classic full-face helmet known as the R2. The new release is also accompanied by the R2ME2 on-line competition where you can win one of five motorcycle tours.





Also, being a Schubert, the R2 offers maximum safety and comfort while also bringing trendy features like the fact that it’s pre-equipped for Bluetooth and radio communication by default.



The kit includes an integral antenna, two speakers, a boomless mic, and a slot for the optional SC1 communication system developed in collaboration with industry-leader SENA. It’s simply a plug-and-play kind of business.



Another feature of the R2 is its large factory-fitted anti-fog visor. Its upper edge remains outside the field of vision even when adopting a tucked riding position.



The R2 helmet is available in sizes ranging from XS (53) to XXL (63) in classic black, white, and anthracite colors for $479. If you’re looking to get it in the more attractive Nemesis, Enforcer or Renegade graphics, it will cost you $569.



As with the contest previously mentioned, it’s pretty straightforward. Schubert is giving away five motorcycle trips in locations scattered all over the world along with five of its new R2 helmets.



