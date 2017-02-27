HJC Helmets Adds Deadpool and Ghost Rider To The Lineup

HJC
Helmets listened to its fans requests and decided to update its wacky Marvel-themed lid lineup. Riders will be happy to see Deadpool’s addition along with Ghost Rider, a character that could not be overlooked in the motorcycle industry.
“With the success of Captain America, Iron Man, Punisher, Spider-Man, and Venom, we thought, why stop there? A number of fans reached out to us for a Deadpool graphic, and the Ghost Rider was just the perfect tenacious, motorcycle riding Marvel Super Hero to add to our lineup.”
George Hong, President of HJC America, Inc., said.
Starting with the first one, a textured, matte-red finish replicated Deadpool’s suit with large black eyes blanketing the face of the helmet and an iconic Deadpool logo at the rear of the lid.
The Deadpool theme will be offered only on the IS-17 model, coming with an inner, drop-down sun shield. The helmet will cost $299 in North America, is DOT approved and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.
Moving on to the other model, the Ghost Rider graphic theme takes on a retro-comic look that makes flames, skulls, and chains cool again. This setup will be available only for the FG-17 helmet, which is offered at $309. It is DOT, and SNELL M2015 approved and comes in sizes between XS and 3XL.
Apart from the two additions, the Marvel helmet
lineup also counts the RPHA11 PRO in Spider-Man, or Venom setup, the CL-17 model featuring The Punisher theme, the IS-17 finished in Iron Man graphics, the CL-17 Captain America, and the CL-XY II in the Avengers theme.
Since 1971, HJC has specialized in manufacturing motorcycle helmets exclusively. The combination of this extensive specialized manufacturing experience and innovative development resulted in its worldwide success. The brand’s continual goal is to provide premium quality, high performance, and comfortable helmets to motorcyclists around the world and sometimes it does it in cool superhero graphics as depicted here.