autoevolution

HJC Helmets Adds Deadpool and Ghost Rider To The Lineup

 
27 Feb 2017, 14:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
HJC Helmets listened to its fans requests and decided to update its wacky Marvel-themed lid lineup. Riders will be happy to see Deadpool’s addition along with Ghost Rider, a character that could not be overlooked in the motorcycle industry.
“With the success of Captain America, Iron Man, Punisher, Spider-Man, and Venom, we thought, why stop there? A number of fans reached out to us for a Deadpool graphic, and the Ghost Rider was just the perfect tenacious, motorcycle riding Marvel Super Hero to add to our lineup.” George Hong, President of HJC America, Inc., said.

Starting with the first one, a textured, matte-red finish replicated Deadpool’s suit with large black eyes blanketing the face of the helmet and an iconic Deadpool logo at the rear of the lid.

The Deadpool theme will be offered only on the IS-17 model, coming with an inner, drop-down sun shield. The helmet will cost $299 in North America, is DOT approved and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

Moving on to the other model, the Ghost Rider graphic theme takes on a retro-comic look that makes flames, skulls, and chains cool again. This setup will be available only for the FG-17 helmet, which is offered at $309. It is DOT, and SNELL M2015 approved and comes in sizes between XS and 3XL.

Apart from the two additions, the Marvel helmet lineup also counts the RPHA11 PRO in Spider-Man, or Venom setup, the CL-17 model featuring The Punisher theme, the IS-17 finished in Iron Man graphics, the CL-17 Captain America, and the CL-XY II in the Avengers theme.

Since 1971, HJC has specialized in manufacturing motorcycle helmets exclusively. The combination of this extensive specialized manufacturing experience and innovative development resulted in its worldwide success. The brand’s continual goal is to provide premium quality, high performance, and comfortable helmets to motorcyclists around the world and sometimes it does it in cool superhero graphics as depicted here.
motorcycle helmet Marvel HJC protective gear motorcycle safety
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78