Max Biaggi Admitted To Hospital After Supermoto Crash In Italy

 
9 Jun 2017
by
Max Biaggi, a former world champion motorcycle racer, has crashed this Friday morning and has been admitted to a hospital.
According to the first report on the matter, which came from Italian news agency ANSA, the racer had an accident on a track near the town of Latina. His wounds have been described as “severe,” but his life is not in danger.

The circumstances of the accident are not clear, but it has been reported that he has a fractured shoulder, among other injuries. Biaggi is currently undergoing medical tests, and those who have seen him being hospitalized say that he was moving his arms and legs, which is a positive sign.

The racer known as “the Roman Emperor” was airlifted to the hospital in Rome, which was approximately 70 kilometers away from the track when the crash took place.

Massimiliano Biaggi has 13 wins in MotoGP/500cc, and is a four-time world champion in the 250cc class, as well as a double WorldSBK title winner.

The Italian racer currently runs a team of the Moto3 class in the national championship, but he was supposed to race a supermotard this weekend at the Sagittarius track in the Supermoto International Onroad class. "The Corsair" is 45 years old, and he came back to racing after initially retiring from WSBK at 41.

This week has not been a positive one for motorcycling, as three riders were killed in separate incidents at the 2017 Isle of Man TT. The latter is the most dangerous race in the world.

Davey Lambert, Alan Bonner, and Jochem van den Hoek are the names of the motorcyclists who lost their lives at the Snaefell Mountain Course this week.

In the second part of last month, another world championship winning motorcycle racer, Nicky Hayden, lost his life. The American racer succumbed to the injuries sustained after he was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle in Italy.
