Bell Reveals New Seasonal Helmet Line

 
5 Jun 2017
by
Bell Helmets has just released its seasonal refreshed line of products, which now includes specially branded lids thanks to another partnership with Fasthouse, one of the motocross’ most authentic lifestyle brands. The new partnership started off with the unveiling of a new edition Fasthouse Moto-9 helmet (pictured above).
The collaboration was originally started from the successful one-off project between the two brands in November 2016, when Bell released a limited edition Moto-9 helmet with Fasthouse graphics for Red Bull Day in the Dirt 2016 event.

The positive response from fans to the new helmet helped fuel the the two brand’s involvement and renew the partnership.

"When I was a little dude we used to go riding in the desert – my dad was a dedicated desert racer – and I spent every weekend racing at local motocross tracks. I started wearing Bell helmets at age 9,” said Kenny Alexander, Fasthouse Partner and Creative Director. “They were then and still are the raddest helmets out there. Bell has deep roots, a rich moto heritage, and they make the coolest and safest helmets and Fasthouse is stoked to partner up with them.”

“Fasthouse captures the authentic attitude and lifestyle of motocross with as much passion, style and authenticity as any brand in our industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them,” said Chris Sackett, Bell Helmets Vice President. “Fasthouse is so much more than just apparel and accessories. Much like Bell, Fasthouse represents the lifestyle of riding, and that authenticity is something that our customers take very seriously.”

The new Moto-9 lid features Bell’s lightweight composite Tri-Matrix shell along with a Velocity Flow Ventilation system to provide enhanced cooling for the rider’s head. The Fasthouse black and yellow themed model will be available starting this month and can be had online in sizes ranging from XS to XXL at an MSRP of $399.95.

Also in the just debuted second season line are some of Bell’s popular helmets including Bullitt, Moto-3 and MX-9 Adventure with MIPS. The limited run includes all-new colorways along with featured designs from collaborations with some of the most influential industry artists such as Chemical Candy and Roland Sands.
