HJC Star Wars Collection Adds Luke Skywalker X-Wing Helmet

 
2 May 2017, 11:27 UTC ·
by
Last year, HJC Helmets announced it will put out a special series of Star Wars-themed lids on the occasion of its 45th anniversary. With three awesome ones announced then, here’s a new one modeled after the famous Luke Skywalker X-Wing helmet.
The new helmet is actually called the IS-5 Luke Skywalker X-Wing, and its classic character is captured through great attention to detail, right down to the marks of distress and the amber sun visor.

Fans will be able to get the special graphic on either an HJC IS-5 helmet in North America (DOT approved) or on an FG-70 in Europe (ECE approved). Both are retro-style, open face helmets with drop-down sun shield.

The functional lid will appeal to both motorcyclist and Star Wars collectors, and ten of them will also be signed by Mark Hamill himself. The tagged ones will be sold on Omaze and the money raised will be donated to UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation, on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change.

The official release date for the IS-5 Luke Skywalker X-Wing along with its price tag will be announced in a few weeks, so stick around for more information as soon as it gets posted.

Previously, HJC released three other Star Wars-themed helmets - one impersonating dark side leader Kylo Ren (RPHA 11), one for the ever-iconic Boba Fett, and one for the Death Trooper (FG-17).

The Star Wars helmet collection came out only months after the Korean helmet manufacturer released a Marvel superhero-themed line of lids. The head-turning helmets are impersonating The Punisher, Captain America, and Iron Man, with Spiderman and Venom appearing to be on their way soon.

You can still get one if you missed the opportunity. The Punisher and Captain America are available in DOT and Snell approved sizes XS through 3XL (DOT only for 3XL) at a price of $175. The Iron Man piece comes at $250 in sizes from XS to 2XL (DOT approve).
