HJC Adds Pixar Cars 3 Themed Helmets To The Bunch Disney - Pixar’s Cars 3 movie

They say boys never grow up; their toys just get more expensive. And HJC Helmets is here again to remind us about that by introducing two new Cars-inspired lids.





The RPHA 11 Lightning McQueen is going to be unmistakable with its bright red paint job that sports the #95 racing number of the well-known animation character. Yellow lightning bolts and team sponsors complete the animated racecar graphic.



The graphics are applied on HJC’s top of the line helmet, with the RPHA 11 coming with a shell design that has been designed for great aerodynamic properties, excellent ventilation, and visibility.



Also, the helmet comes with the company’s RapidFire Shield Replacement System which allows for simple and secure visor swapping. The emergency kit cheek pads and anti-bacteria interior lining are also part of the deal.



The HJC RPHA 11 Lightning McQueen will be available in sizes XXS-XXL at a price of $599.99 in North America and €599.9 in Europe.



In addition to Lightning McQueen, HJC will also release a Jackson Storm helmet. Jackson Storm is the poster child of the Next Generation elite racers, who will challenge Lightning McQueen’s place in the racing world.



Jackson Storm represents the peak of real-time technology and innovation, so HJC put a twist on the RPHA 11 and will present Jackson Storm on a carbon fiber shell. The helmet is sleek with deep blue accents, fast lines, and metallic flecks.



The Jackson Storm will be available in sizes ranging between XXS and XXL at a price of $749.99 on the North American market and €749.9 across the ocean.



