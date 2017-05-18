autoevolution

HJC Adds Pixar Cars 3 Themed Helmets To The Bunch Disney - Pixar’s Cars 3 movie

 
18 May 2017, 13:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
They say boys never grow up; their toys just get more expensive. And HJC Helmets is here again to remind us about that by introducing two new Cars-inspired lids.
After launching a handful of Marvel superhero and Star Wars inspired helmets lately, HJC is at it again. With the release of Disney - Pixar’s Cars 3 movie this summer, the company presents the fastest motorcycle graphic to hit the streets.

The RPHA 11 Lightning McQueen is going to be unmistakable with its bright red paint job that sports the #95 racing number of the well-known animation character. Yellow lightning bolts and team sponsors complete the animated racecar graphic.

The graphics are applied on HJC’s top of the line helmet, with the RPHA 11 coming with a shell design that has been designed for great aerodynamic properties, excellent ventilation, and visibility.

Also, the helmet comes with the company’s RapidFire Shield Replacement System which allows for simple and secure visor swapping. The emergency kit cheek pads and anti-bacteria interior lining are also part of the deal.

The HJC RPHA 11 Lightning McQueen will be available in sizes XXS-XXL at a price of $599.99 in North America and €599.9 in Europe.

In addition to Lightning McQueen, HJC will also release a Jackson Storm helmet. Jackson Storm is the poster child of the Next Generation elite racers, who will challenge Lightning McQueen’s place in the racing world.

Jackson Storm represents the peak of real-time technology and innovation, so HJC put a twist on the RPHA 11 and will present Jackson Storm on a carbon fiber shell. The helmet is sleek with deep blue accents, fast lines, and metallic flecks.

The Jackson Storm will be available in sizes ranging between XXS and XXL at a price of $749.99 on the North American market and €749.9 across the ocean.

Watch for the debut of the Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm RPHA 11 helmets at Le Mans during the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France, May 19-21 and at Road America on June 2-4.
motorcycle helmet protective gear HJC motorcycle safety
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78