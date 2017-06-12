autoevolution

Opel and Vauxhall Get a New Boss as Dr. Neumann Steps Down, CFO Takes Over

 
12 Jun 2017, 14:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Opel and Vauxhall’s former CEO was rumored to step down from the company, and the former European branch of General Motors has confirmed the information today.
According to the official announcement, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann has decided to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer and Speaker of the Management Board of Adam Opel GmbH.

He will remain a member of the same board until the French at Groupe PSA will complete the acquisition process of Opel/Vauxhall.

Dr. Neumann stated that it was difficult for him to make the decision to step down from the highest position in the Opel/Vauxhall corporate tree, and he also explained that he would leave once the transition to Groupe PSA is concluded.

Some rumors have placed Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann as a potential leader in the organization of Opel’s competitor, Volkswagen AG, but official sources have not confirmed or commented on the topic. 

Meanwhile, the helm of the two sister brands that used to belong to General Motors until recently will be in the hands of the former finance chief of the corporation, Michael Lohnscheller.

The new boss of Opel was appointed CFO in September 2012, and has seen the European branch of General Motors go through tough times. Previous jobs placed him at Volkswagen's American division, Daimler, Mitsubishi Motors Europe, and Volkswagen.

The firm’s Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Mr. Lohnscheller as Adam Opel GmbH’ CEO, and the move is with immediate effect to ensure continuity in building the new strategic plan for the Russelsheim brand.

The new chief of Vauxhall and Opel wants to turn the company into Europe’s champion once the transaction with PSA Peugeot Citroen is settled.

The primary goal is to generate income for the business, which is essential for the future of all 38,000 Vauxhall/Opel employees, along with the stakeholders in the German firm that has recently been acquired by a French conglomerate.
Opel CEO Opel Vauxhall General Motors groupe PSA PSA Peugeot Citroen
press release
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our OPEL Testdrives:

2015 Opel Corsa66
OPEL Astra GTC 63
OPEL Astra 62
OPEL Antara 59