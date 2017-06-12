Opel and Vauxhall Get a New Boss as Dr. Neumann Steps Down, CFO Takes Over

Opel
and Vauxhall
’s former CEO
was rumored to step down from the company, and the former European branch of General Motors has confirmed the information today.
According to the official announcement, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann has decided to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer and Speaker of the Management Board of Adam Opel GmbH.
He will remain a member of the same board until the French at Groupe PSA
will complete the acquisition process of Opel/Vauxhall.
Dr. Neumann stated that it was difficult for him to make the decision to step down from the highest position in the Opel/Vauxhall corporate tree, and he also explained that he would leave once the transition to Groupe PSA is concluded.
Some rumors have placed Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann as a potential leader in the organization of Opel’s competitor, Volkswagen AG, but official sources have not confirmed or commented on the topic.
Meanwhile, the helm of the two sister brands that used to belong to General Motors
until recently will be in the hands of the former finance chief of the corporation, Michael Lohnscheller.
The new boss of Opel was appointed CFO in September 2012, and has seen the European branch of General Motors go through tough times. Previous jobs placed him at Volkswagen's American division, Daimler, Mitsubishi Motors Europe, and Volkswagen.
The firm’s Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Mr. Lohnscheller as Adam Opel GmbH’ CEO, and the move is with immediate effect to ensure continuity in building the new strategic plan for the Russelsheim brand.
The new chief of Vauxhall and Opel wants to turn the company into Europe’s champion once the transaction with PSA Peugeot Citroen
is settled.
The primary goal is to generate income for the business, which is essential for the future of all 38,000 Vauxhall/Opel employees, along with the stakeholders in the German firm that has recently been acquired by a French conglomerate.