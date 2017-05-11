2018 Honda Fit Facelift Revealed by Japanese Microsite

Honda has applied a bit of nip and tuck to the Japanese version of the Fit subcompact hatchback. Of course, there are trans-Pacific differences, but much of this new design should arrive on the 2018MY U.S. model.





You'll need a microscope to see all the changes. For example, the grille occupies the same space, but it's been garnished with new trim. Some revisions have also been made to the headlights, but you need to remember that the Japanese Fit had full-LED from the start.



Down below, the grille has been made sportier with fake air intakes surrounding the fog lights and connected in the middle by a buttress.



There's nothing at the back except some Civic-inspired taillights. Inside, we see that the Fit boasts new seat trim in brown leather. There also a new, shorter shifter for the automatic.



At least in Japan, Honda isn’t changing the Fit’s engines. At launch, this car became the country's best seller for a few months due to the efficiency of its hybrid drive. But you don't get that or the DCT gearbox in the states.



We should see the American model's 1.5-liter four-banger carrying its 130 and 114 lb-ft (154 Nm) into the 2018 model year. However, the Europeans probably have a 1.0-liter VTEC Turbo lined up.



