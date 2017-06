Honda To Broaden The Civic Type R’s Appeal With New Variants, AWD Considered

Take, for example, the Volkswagen Golf R. The Ford Focus RS and Mercedes-AMG A45 are two other examples, probably better than the VW-branded brawler. Given these circumstances, some automakers find themselves in a dilemma. More to the point, it all boils down to a question: “Should we give up on good ol’ FWD and go all-wheel-drive?”Honda, for its part, is feeling the pressure. As reported by Automotive News , the Japanese manufacturer is currently working on bringing forth more variety to the Civic Type R. Even though all-wheel-drive hasn’t been confirmed per se, such a thing “could happen” in the foreseeable future.More importantly, however, Honda has the right building block for such an undertaking. The compact-sized global platform of the Civic, which also underpins the fifth-gen CR-V , can accommodate an all-wheel-drive system. Whatever happens to the Type R, Honda won’t be stopping here.Speaking to the cited publication, Hideki Matsumoto declared: “We’re hoping that by gradually putting out more [variants] that we’ll be able to maintain a more stable sales volume.” One of those derivatives will pack more grunt than the FK8 Civic Type R . There’s also talk of a softer variant, focused “on the grand touring aspect” of the driving experience.The Civic’s chief engineer may be on to something here, but what we know for sure about the Type R is that a cheaper model will go on sale in 2018.Bearing the FK8G3JEW codename, the base trim level for the 2018 Honda Civic Type R won’t boast as many goodies as the Touring model available today. On the upside, it’ll cost less than $33,900 and pack the same performance as its more nicely-equipped peer.