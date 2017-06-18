autoevolution

Honda To Broaden The Civic Type R’s Appeal With New Variants, AWD Considered

Remember when hot hatchbacks were incredibly light and reassuringly simple from an engineering standpoint? Well, those times are long gone. The hot hatchbacks of today, as I’m sure you’re aware as well, are getting incredibly complex, more powerful, and grippier than their predecessors.
Take, for example, the Volkswagen Golf R. The Ford Focus RS and Mercedes-AMG A45 are two other examples, probably better than the VW-branded brawler. Given these circumstances, some automakers find themselves in a dilemma. More to the point, it all boils down to a question: “Should we give up on good ol’ FWD and go all-wheel-drive?”

Honda, for its part, is feeling the pressure. As reported by Automotive News, the Japanese manufacturer is currently working on bringing forth more variety to the Civic Type R. Even though all-wheel-drive hasn’t been confirmed per se, such a thing “could happen” in the foreseeable future.

More importantly, however, Honda has the right building block for such an undertaking. The compact-sized global platform of the Civic, which also underpins the fifth-gen CR-V, can accommodate an all-wheel-drive system. Whatever happens to the Type R, Honda won’t be stopping here.

Speaking to the cited publication, Hideki Matsumoto declared: “We’re hoping that by gradually putting out more [variants] that we’ll be able to maintain a more stable sales volume.” One of those derivatives will pack more grunt than the FK8 Civic Type R. There’s also talk of a softer variant, focused “on the grand touring aspect” of the driving experience.

The Civic’s chief engineer may be on to something here, but what we know for sure about the Type R is that a cheaper model will go on sale in 2018.

Bearing the FK8G3JEW codename, the base trim level for the 2018 Honda Civic Type R won’t boast as many goodies as the Touring model available today. On the upside, it’ll cost less than $33,900 and pack the same performance as its more nicely-equipped peer.
