2017 Honda Civic Type R For North America Goes On Sale, Priced From $33,900

 
14 Jun 2017
The first-ever Honda to wear the Type R handle in the United States prepares to go on sale in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. From June 15, retailers will take orders for the FK8 Civic in its ultimate form, with the suggested retail price starting from $33,900.
The official pricing information is, as expected, in accordance to the window sticker leaked by the Civic X forums at the end of May. The Civic Type R, however, will get mildly cheaper come the 2018 model year. For the time being, only the comprehensively-equipped Touring trim level will have to make do. The question is, what exactly do you get for your $33,900 plus $875 worth of destination, though?

As standard, the cabin is augmented by a 7-inch Display Audio interface that knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 540 watts coming courtesy of 12 speaks are on the menu as well, as is Satellite-Linked Navigation, a digital instrument cluster, and pretty much all the passive and active safety features one could dream of.

Manufactured at the automaker’s Swindon plant in the United Kingdom, the Civic Type R is propelled by a 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo. The engine, which develops 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm, is made in Anna, Ohio.

Available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, the hot hatchback features dual-axis strut suspension up front and a multi-link rear end. The Adaptive Damper System is complemented by Type R-specific springs, bushings, and damper mountings. The steering, as expected from a modern car, is of the variable-ratio electric variety.

Three seconds faster on the grueling Nurburgring Nordschleife, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is virtually alone in its segment in the United States. As a brief reminder, the fastest front-wheel-drive car to lap the German circuit did it in an astounding 7 minutes and 43.8 seconds.
