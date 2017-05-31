Window Sticker Suggests 2017 Honda Civic Type R Is Priced From $33,900

The gentlemen over at CivicX
are a lively bunch, passionate about all things Civic. Forum member ZdH, however, surprises its peers with a photo of the window sticker for the all-new-for-2017 Civic Type R.
Minus $875 in destination and handling, the starting price for the maddest version of the tenth-generation Civic is $33,900. Honda plans to introduce a cheaper trim level
for the model year 2018, but as it stands now, the long-awaited Civic Type R is pretty good value.
In the country where it’s assembled, the United Kingdom, the suggested retail price kicks off from £30,995
. The nearest competitor of the Civic Type R comes in the form of the next-generation Renault Megane RS. But in the United States, the all-wheel-driven Ford Focus RS is the sole alternative to the Japanese hot hatchback. And at $36,120 before destination and handling, the pricing difference is pretty significant.
Hailed in April as the new front-wheel-drive king of the Nurburgring (7 minutes and 43.8 seconds), the 2017 Honda Civic Type R sends the goodies to the driven wheels through a good old six-speed stick shift. The force-fed engine, meanwhile, is a 2.0-liter four-banger developed from the K20C1 of the former-generation Type R. With 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque on premium gasoline, it’s sufficiently potent for a car classified as a compact hatchback
.
The window sticker also reveals the extent of the standard features list. If I may go back to the subject of pricing, are you aware that there’s a $10,000 difference between the Si
and the Type R? That works out to something like $100 per HP
more, and yet again, that’s good value.
For the money, Honda also offers three years or 36,000 miles of warranty and roadside assistance, as well as free activation of SiriusXM and a three-month trial of the service. It should be noted, however, that the high-performance summer tires that come as standard aren’t suitable in bad weather.
The compound also has a tendency to wear faster than regular tires, with Honda
estimating that a new set may be due in less than 10,000 miles.