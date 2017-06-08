The First U.S.-spec 2017 Honda Civic Type R Will Be Auctioned On Bring A Trailer

Introduced in 1997 for the EK9 generation, the Civic Type R
is now in its fifth iteration with the FK8 chassis. After making its debut in March 2017, the all-new hot hatchback is now en route to U.S. retailers. And as expected from such a highly-anticipated performance vehicle, Honda decided to auction off the very first unit of the breed.
Colloquially known as VIN 01, the Civic Type R in question is specified in Aegean Blue Metallic and sports 20-inch alloy wheels complemented by Continental ContiSportContact 6 summer tires. And in a fairly surprising move, Honda entrusted Bring A Trailer
to find a home for the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo-engined bruiser.
At the time of writing, the highest bid on the vehicle is $53,000, with a week to go until the digital gavel falls. Bearing in mind the suggested retail price on a Type R is $33,900 excluding the $875 destination
, whoever bids the most is probably out of his mind. With good reason, though, because the full winning bid amount will be donated by Honda and BaT to charity.
"The Civic Type R has long been forbidden fruit for enthusiasts in the U.S., so we thought it would be fun to offer one lucky customer a shot at owning the first of its kind in America while benefitting the leading nonprofit solely dedicated to finding a cure for childhood brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation,"
declared Jeff Conrad, senior vice prez of American Honda Motor Co.’s automobile divison.
Produced exclusively at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Swindon, United Kingdom, the FK8 Civic Type R brags with an American heart. That’s right, boys and girls! The most powerful engine ever offered in a Honda production vehicle in America is manufactured in Anna, Ohio, which is the company’s largest engine plant in the world.
Honda
has been producing automobiles in America for more than three decades now, with 19 major manufacturing facilities in operation at the present moment. This, in turn, translates to quite an impressive bragging right. More to the point, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2016 were made in North America.