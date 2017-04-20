autoevolution

Honda To Introduce Base Trim Level For Civic Type R In 2018

 
20 Apr 2017
Slated to go on sale before summer comes into its own, the all-new Civic Type R will be initially available only in Touring form. The 2018 model year, however, will see Honda’s U.S. division flesh out a cheaper trim level with fewer bells and whistles.
This intel comes courtesy of @hondaprojason, who shared a screenshot on Twitter with the Civic Type R lineup for ’18. At the very top of the range, the Touring trim is identified by the “FK8G7JGW” codename. The base model, by comparison, is listed “FK8G3JEW” and features the same six-speed manual.

Bearing in mind the Touring is expected to hold an MSRP in the mid-$30,000s, it will be interesting to find out the starting price for the base model. My gut tells me the correct price is just over $30,000, but no more than 32 Gs.

That may come as expensive at first glance, but don’t forget that the Civic Type R is a low-volume pocket rocket that isn’t battling with the Volkswagen Golf GTI, nor the all-wheel-drive Ford Focus RS. If I think about it harder, the FK8-generation Type R is in a league of its own in the United States because there’s no other compact hot hatchback with front-wheel-drive and more than 300 horsepower on tap in this part of the world for the time being.

It’s also worth remembering that this is the first Honda to be gifted with the Type R suffix in the States, a name that was reserved until now for high-performance Acura models. It’s pretty clear, then, that dealers will try to fool customers with plenty of “market value adjustment” shenanigans, at least in the first instance. It’s important not to forget that the pretty much same thing happened when Dodge and Ford debuted the Hellcat twins and the Focus RS, respectively.

Nevertheless, the 2017 Civic Type R is worth it. 306 ponies sent to the front axle is tremendous, whichever way you look at it. Heck, not even the VW Golf R has that much to offer. Honda’s 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo also trumps the German interloper in terms of torque: 295 vs. 280 lb-ft with premium fuel.

