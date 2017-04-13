autoevolution

Honda Civic Type R Oozes Fake Carbon and 306 HP in New York

 
13 Apr 2017, 13:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Civic Type R was the worst kept secret in recent hot hatch history, partly because Honda has a cool tradition of 99%-accurate preview concepts. But this white thing is the production car for 2018, and you can check it out in New York.
We don't know why we're so surprised that the Type R is covered in fake carbon fiber and fake air intakes. It was only natural for the designers to do that. When you compare it to the latest Audi or Volvo, it looks cheesy, but Honda is right on the money.

People who spend $30,000 on a manual hot hatch want the crazy wings and big wheels. They don't want their grandma's shopping cart, which is what the Civic Type R used to look like decades ago.

But underneath all the boy racer stuff is solid engineering, a track performer that deserves a crown of some sort. Unlike the previous Type R, the one you couldn't buy in America, it's got an independent rear suspension and adaptive shocks. The chassis is stiffer, the tires stickier and the brakes bigger.

The only place where you don't get more is under the hood because the U.S.-spec model is slightly de-tuned to 306 horsepower due to the fuel that's available. But that's still more than the Golf R.

Why does it have three exhaust pipes, like a Ferrari 458 Italia? Well, the one in the middle creates a deeper tone at low revs and reduces the boom effect of a high-strung four-cylinder at higher rpm. The view under the hood is what many hot hatch fans have been waiting to see for years. As standard, the intake pipe is huge, and the engine cover makes you want to take selfies with it. It's got VTEC too, but not the kind that kicks in at 7,000rpm.

And it's not like they stripped everything out to get the best lap times. The standard 7-inch infotainment comes with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration, plus a connection to 540 watts of premium audio.
honda civic type r 2018 Honda Civic Type R Honda Civic 2017 New York Auto Show
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62