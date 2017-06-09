autoevolution

Subaru Offers WRX STI Type RA Along With BRZ tS For American Driving Enthusiasts

 
9 Jun 2017
by
Subaru of America has announced two limited editions of its models, which will only be available in 500 units each.
We are reporting about two instantly collectible models that are derived from existing cars in the lineup, but that are designed for driving enthusiasts.

Their restricted volumes are sure to make them more valuable over the years, but only if they do not get crashed. The two cars we are writing about are the BRZ tS and the WRX STI Type RA.

Both are 2018 model year vehicles, and the tS version of the BRZ has already been presented in a separate article. It was first launched in Japan, but it looks like American clients will get a chance to buy one if they manage to secure a reservation with a dealer.

Mark our words here, these two cars will become collectible, and they will be difficult to get a hold of if you do not place a pre-order in due time.

The WRX STI Type RA’ last two letters stand for “Record Attempt,” and they have been previously used for various models made by this automaker. The version we are discussing will have a racing derivative called NBR Special, which will try to set a Nurburgring speed record this year.

Meanwhile, the car that will be offered in the USA will come with a 2.5-liter turbocharged Boxer engine that comes with 310 HP thanks to a new cold air intake setup and a high-flow performance exhaust system. The motor also gets stronger pistons and a retuned ECU to take full advantage of the hardware at hand.

It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a short-throw shifter and a revised ratio for the third gear, meant to enable quicker acceleration. Bilstein dampers are also standard, along with a modified VDC system, Brembo six-piston front calipers, and dual-piston rear calipers, along with cross-drilled rotors.

You can spot a WRX STI Type RA anywhere with ease because it has a "Cherry Blossom Red" accent around the front mesh grille and the rear bumper cover. It also features an STI under-spoiler, exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, and a "shark fin" antenna.

Weight reduction has been a priority, so a carbon fiber roof panel was implemented, as well as BBS 19-inch lightweight forged alloy rims. The latter come with Yokohama Advan Sports tires, and each car is numbered to show its place in the limited series.

The interior comes with many ornaments, Recaro front seats, and other details that help distinguish this model from the rest. Exact specifications and pricing will be revealed later this year, but be ready for something a bit more expensive than that current WRX STI and the BRZ.
