Sharp-Looking Subaru Outback Gets $250 Price Bump For 2018 MY

If gas mileage isn’t a priority, the superior zest of the 3.6-liter boxer six-cylinder makes it the engine to have. In this application, the plant boasts 256 horsepower and 247 pound-feet at 4,400 rpm. Look forward to the Not including destination charge, the 2017 Outback holds a starting price of $25,645 in the United States . The redesigned model, however, pushes the envelope up to $25,895 without $915 worth of destination and delivery.For a vehicle in this segment, that’s peanuts. And it’s more so once you become aware of what’s new for the 2018 model year. First of all, the exterior styling is more angular than before, with the highlight coming in the form of redesigned front fascia. The improved headlight design is another plus. Customers opting for the EyeSight-equipped Limited trim level get the LED configuration and steering responsive lights as standard.Subaru didn’t ignore the cabin either, with the manufacturer priding itself on superior sound insulation in areas such as the front doors and rear wheel well liners. The quieter cabin gets livelier thanks to the standard 6.5-inch infotainment system, which replaces yesteryear’s 6.2-inch screen. Yes, the Starlink system knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay The sweet spot in the range is the Premium grade, which adds plenty of creature comforts for $27,995. More to the point, it one-ups the entry-level Outback 2.5i with 8.0-inch infotainment, heated seats, 10-way power driver’s seat, and dual-zone climate control. The top-of-the-line Outback 3.6R Touring, by comparison, carries a suggested retail price of $38,690.Typical for a Subaru , all variants of the 2018 Outback are equipped with Symmetricaland a Lineartronicwith paddle-shift control and an operating mode that mimics what a six-speed automatic has to offer. On the oily bits front, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder makes do with 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.If gas mileage isn’t a priority, the superior zest of the 3.6-liter boxer six-cylinder makes it the engine to have. In this application, the plant boasts 256 horsepower and 247 pound-feet at 4,400 rpm. Look forward to the 2018 Subaru Outback arriving into retailers later in the summer.