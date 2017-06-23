autoevolution

Sharp-Looking Subaru Outback Gets $250 Price Bump For 2018 MY

23 Jun 2017, 6:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Outback as we know it has been around since 2014 for the 2015 model year. Now, however, the mid-size station wagon is the subject of a mid-cycle refresh that brings forth, among others, a small hike in MSRP.
11 photos
2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback
Not including destination charge, the 2017 Outback holds a starting price of $25,645 in the United States. The redesigned model, however, pushes the envelope up to $25,895 without $915 worth of destination and delivery.

For a vehicle in this segment, that’s peanuts. And it’s more so once you become aware of what’s new for the 2018 model year. First of all, the exterior styling is more angular than before, with the highlight coming in the form of redesigned front fascia. The improved headlight design is another plus. Customers opting for the EyeSight-equipped Limited trim level get the LED configuration and steering responsive lights as standard.

Subaru didn’t ignore the cabin either, with the manufacturer priding itself on superior sound insulation in areas such as the front doors and rear wheel well liners. The quieter cabin gets livelier thanks to the standard 6.5-inch infotainment system, which replaces yesteryear’s 6.2-inch screen. Yes, the Starlink system knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The sweet spot in the range is the Premium grade, which adds plenty of creature comforts for $27,995. More to the point, it one-ups the entry-level Outback 2.5i with 8.0-inch infotainment, heated seats, 10-way power driver’s seat, and dual-zone climate control. The top-of-the-line Outback 3.6R Touring, by comparison, carries a suggested retail price of $38,690.

Typical for a Subaru, all variants of the 2018 Outback are equipped with Symmetrical AWD and a Lineartronic CVT with paddle-shift control and an operating mode that mimics what a six-speed automatic has to offer. On the oily bits front, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder makes do with 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.

If gas mileage isn’t a priority, the superior zest of the 3.6-liter boxer six-cylinder makes it the engine to have. In this application, the plant boasts 256 horsepower and 247 pound-feet at 4,400 rpm. Look forward to the 2018 Subaru Outback arriving into retailers later in the summer.
2018 Subaru Outback price Subaru Outback station wagon Subaru SUV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed