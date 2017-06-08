autoevolution

Subaru BRZ tS Revealed With Big Carbon Wing Courtesy of STI

 
It's been over two years since the BRZ tS was launched in Japan, and now it's finally ready for U.S. consumption. The STI people have even given it a big carbon fiber bolt-on wing that's manually adjustable.
It might wear STI badges, but the track special doesn't have the STI's engine. A turbocharged boxer just isn't going to happen on their watch.

But there's a lot of other stuff going on here. An extra aero package reminds us of the BRZ concepts and includes under-spoilers glued to the front, sides, and rear of the car. Squint really hard and from some angles, it looks like a GT-R.

STI also made the super-lightweight 18-inch wheels designed to reduce unsprung weight. As standard, they come wrapped in 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. As with the Japanese model, the standard brakes have been replaced by larger Brembos with four-piston calipers at the front.

This is way more than a stickers-and-sunroof special edition, as STI has fitted SACHS dampers, coilovers and tuned the chassis accordingly, adding braces.

Like all past editions, STI has put badges all over the car. See if you can count them. The black aero elements are set apart from the rest of the bodywork with Cherry Blossom Red accent lines. I though cherry blossoms was pink, but I guess nobody would want a pink racecar.

When the BRZ tS goes on sale in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2018, we'll get to see that it has Alcantara and black leather seats, a special gauge cluster and red seatbelts, which everybody knows add 5 HP. Only 500 units will be made and sold at a yet undisclosed price. You don't have to buy one in WR Blue Pearl because Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl are also going to be available.
