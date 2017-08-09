Singer Reveals 500 HP Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Engine Made With Williams, Metzger

Porshe restorations (restomoding would be a better term) don't much better than the ones that pack Singer badges. And the US Neunelfer wizards have just unveiled a new air-cooled motor for their projects, with the air-cooled mill delivering 500 ponies.

Until Singer takes the veil off the air-cooled mill, you can check out its might in the 3D images above. Warning: you could spend quite a lot of time zooming in on this tech delight. Singer Vehicle Design has yet to deliver the full details of the engine, but we've been told that the flat-six packs a 4.0-liter displacement and worships the natural aspiration god.As if those pieces of news weren't enough to tickle our Zuffenhausen bone, we were also told that the 9,000 rpm boxer was developed with Willians (you know, the F1 folks) and Hans Mezger. The latter is a former Porsche engineer responsible for the 1,100 hp heart of the 917, as well as for multiple 911 road car engines.The mill should make a brilliant pair with the six-speed manuals Singer offers on its restomod Neunelfers.The Frankfurt Motor Show, which is scheduled to take place late next month, will hold the official debut of the powerplant.The list of goodies featured on the engine include aluminum throttle bodies with carbon fiber trumpets, titanium con-rods, while Inconel, an F1-friendly material, was used for the exhaust. Then we have the rear window air intakes and the carbon air box.While this piece of boxer art is expected to debut inside a 911 , the unit will be available to order for future Singer builds."The full culmination of this exciting work with Williams and other technical partners will be revealed shortly and will represent a stand-alone selection of restoration and modification services strongly oriented towards light-weighting and dynamic gains," Rob Dickinson, Singer Vehicle Design, said.Until Singer takes the veil off the air-cooled mill, you can check out its might in the 3D images above. Warning: you could spend quite a lot of time zooming in on this tech delight.