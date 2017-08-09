This 1975 Porsche 911 Turbo Has 725,000 Miles, Odometer Keeps Rolling

How do you describe the perfect go-fast machine in one line? Is it the Nurburgring lap time, the top speed or the power-to-weight ratio? Well, using the age of the speed devil might just do the trick.

5 photos



Well, one Canadian Neunelfer aficionado has come up with a simple way of dealing with the issue: the man bought a 911 Turbo back in 1975 and has been driving the rear-engined coupe ever since.



After having owned a naturally aspirated Neunelfer back in the early 70s, Bill MacEachern was so fascinated by the rear-engined animal that he went past the oil crisis threats and placed an order for a 930 Turbo in 1975.



“In 1972 I saw a Porsche 917/10 for the first time at a Can-Am race. Turbocharging was the new way to go—it seemed like rocket science at the time,” the



Sure, the 260 hp of the G-body



After all, why would the man have racked up over 725,000 miles (make that 1,165,937 km) in over four decades of ownership?



Bill, who can afford to fuel his Porsche passion thanks to the carpet cleaning family business he has established, drives his 930 multiple times a week.



As you can imagine, the impressive mileage means this Porscha has been through quite a lot, from taking part in tons of races to a crash involving an SUV .



Nevertheless, the proper love this Turbo receives means that the thing is in mint condition. So that odo keeps rolling. You see, we now live in an age where the digitalization and extra features have brought an inevitable side effect, diluting the driving experience. And no car is immune, not even the icon that is the Porsche 911.Well, one Canadian Neunelfer aficionado has come up with a simple way of dealing with the issue: the man bought a 911 Turbo back in 1975 and has been driving the rear-engined coupe ever since.After having owned a naturally aspirated Neunelfer back in the early 70s, Bill MacEachern was so fascinated by the rear-engined animal that he went past the oil crisis threats and placed an order for a 930 Turbo in 1975.“In 1972 I saw a Porsche 917/10 for the first time at a Can-Am race. Turbocharging was the new way to go—it seemed like rocket science at the time,” the Zuffenhausen fan explained for Porsche's Cristophorus Magazine Sure, the 260 hp of the G-body Turbo might not sound like much nowadays, but we assure you that the directness of the driving experience makes this more enticing to handle than supercars with more than twice the power.After all, why would the man have racked up over 725,000 miles (make that 1,165,937 km) in over four decades of ownership?Bill, who can afford to fuel his Porsche passion thanks to the carpet cleaning family business he has established, drives his 930 multiple times a week.As you can imagine, the impressive mileage means this Porscha has been through quite a lot, from taking part in tons of races to a crash involving anNevertheless, the proper love this Turbo receives means that the thing is in mint condition. So that odo keeps rolling.