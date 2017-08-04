Is This the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package? Prototype Has Rear Seats

Now that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is among us (dealers across Europe have started taking delivery of their cars), the time has come to look forward to what is probably the most important optional feature of the Gen 2 model, namely the Touring Package.
Using the X90 code, the yet-unconfirmed pack is set to highlight the daily driver side of the GT Division machine. In the past, we only managed to spy
a wingless 991.2 GT3 prototype. However, the shot you can find above, which sees the Neunelfer test car doing its thing in traffic, reveals a Carrera-like active rear wing.
In our book, a Ducktail
spoiler, which is available as an option for the standard 911, would make for a sweeter tail. Then there's the chrome trim surrounding the greenhouse, which doesn't seem like the ideal choice for such a sporty 911 derivative. However, it might still be too early to discuss such details.
The image, which comes from Rennteam (via PTSRS
on Facebook), is accompanied by a few details dropped by the aficionado who spotted the Porscha.
To be more precise, the nose of the car is reportedly identical to that of the normal GT3, if we may call it so, while the car is no longer a two-seater, going for the 2+2 layout that makes the 911 unique.
We'll remind you that previous rumors also talked about Porsche bringing back the Sport Classic, an uber-limited badge that has yet to show up on the 991 incarnation of the Neunelfer.
Nevertheless, the GT3 Touring Package path seems to make more sense. Unofficial talk about dealers having been notified on this aside, such a package would allow the six-speed manual GT3 to help Porsche in its war
against 911 R speculators. And that is enough to deserve a massive round of applause before the rear-engined delight is even born.