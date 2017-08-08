autoevolution

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Gets Trampled by BMW M4 in Highway Drag Race

8 Aug 2017
by
The drag race we're here to show you isn't your average highway sprint and it all has to do with the history of the BMW M4 and the 991.2 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S that take part in the velocity brawl.
That's because Nick Murray, the YouTuber who likes to fill his garage with this Zuffenhausen machine, used to own the BMW M4 in the video. So yes, the vlogger is now racing his ex-car against his current set of wheels.

If you're tuned into our Neunelfer tales, you might be familiar with the fact that Nick used to own a 991.1 Porsche before going for the M4 - he gave up the rear-engined coupe due to the nine-a-lemon maintenance horror story that finally saw the automotive producer giving the owner his money back.

Returning to the adventure you can find in the piece of footage below, we're looking at a manual tranny Neunelfer, while the Bimmer is gifted with a dual-clutch tranny.

It's also worth noting that the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six of the M car has received a custom air intake, but that's the only aftermarket goodie fitted to the vehicle.

In theory, the superior power-to-weight ratio of the Porscha should see the Neunelfer jumping ahead of the Bavarian machine. Nevertheless, it seems that the transmission difference mentioned above has had more of an impact that one would imagine.

Fortunately, both go-fast machines served as camera cars, with the drivers racing on more than one occasion. As such, you'll get to enjoy each and every detail of the highway sprint.

If you happen to be in a hurry, you can jump to the 3:34 point of the video below for the promised sprinting brawl. Nevertheless, we wouldn't rush, since checking out the rest of the clip means you'll get to enjoy a respectable comparo between the two slabs of Germany.

