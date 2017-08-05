Camaro ZL1 Catches Dodge Challenger Hellcat Off Guard in Photo Finish Drag Race

Should the driver of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat be worried when a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 lines up next to him at the drag strip? The answer obviously depends on the golden bowtie machine's generation and state of tune. So, in theory, a factory stock fifth-gen ZL1 shouldn't get anywhere near the supercharged Mopar machine.

However, we've come across a drag strip example demonstrating that things can be extremely different in real life.To the best of our knowledge, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page doesn't pack any engine compartment mods and yet the Chevy managed to give the Dodge Challenger Hellcat a hard time throughout the quarter-mile run the two engaged in.While certain aficionados are only here for the show, many focus on the numbers displayed at the end of the run. As such, we'll mention that the Dodge pulled an 11.53s run at 121.57 mph, while the Chevy needed 11.96 seconds for the run, completing the stunt at 118 mph.So, what is the reason behind this overly tight battle? Well, if we judge by the figures, it turns out that while the Camaro went just slightly below its official ET number, the Hellcat was pretty far from its factory drag strip ET.Of course, this helped the sprinting brawl we're discussing deliver a spectacle from start to finish, so you won't hear us complaining about the shenanigan.Then there's the aural side of the brawl - with both these monsters packing blowers, the soundtrack of their drag race is enough of a reason to check out this drag strip fight. So make sure you do the right thing with the volume slider before heading over to the "play" button.