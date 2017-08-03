autoevolution

Tuned BMW M6 V10 vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Drag Race Ends in Slaughter

3 Aug 2017
by
Let's say you happen to be behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet (we're talking about a 991.1 model) and the driver of an ex-generation BMW M6 lines up next to you during a drag racing event. Should you be worried?
Given the tuning frenzy that surrounds the Bimmer realm, the answer obviously has to do with the tech state of the said F13.

If the naturally aspirated V10 M car comes in stock condition, its power to weight ratio doesn't even come near that of the Zuffenhausen machine, even though we're looking at a fixed-roof vs open-air comparo.

To be more precise, while the rear-engined machine comes with 3.1 kg/hp, the Bavarian hero packs 3.6 kilos for each pony.

Then there's the torque advantage of the Porscha, with its twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six delivering 750 Nm (with the Overboost feature), while the 5.0-liter atmospheric V10 of the BMW comes with 680 Nm.

And the advantages of the Neunelfer don't stop here. For instance, the PDK tranny of the Porsche is quicker than the SMG III hardware of the M6.

However, if the BMW happens to be tuned, you might want to stay away from placing a bet on the Porsche.

Well, the pieces of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to see what happens when such a tuned M6 dukes it out with a 991.1 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

The two German athletes met on an airfield, with the drivers having plenty of space to find out which car was better at sprinting. And it's worth noting that the race involved a rolling start.

Judging by the YouTube talk surrounding the matter, this BMW M6 only comes with a ram air intake, a custom exhaust and an ECU remap. Nevertheless, one should always take such mod lists with a grain of salt.

