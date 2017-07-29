autoevolution

2,000 HP Evo Revving to 13,000 RPM Sounds Insane, Sets 7.8s 1/4-Mile Record

29 Jul 2017
by
Four-cylinder engines hardly get any recognition when it comes to the soundtrack they deliver, but the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution that recently set a world record for its breed is ready to change that.
In its journey from a rally-bred machine to a drag stip animal, this Evolution has been taken far, far away from its factory stock configuration. Allow us to elaborate.

We're talking about an Evo that gave up 0.2 liters of displacement for some extra revs and then added some more revs. The result is a turbocharged monster that will happily go all the way to 13,000 rpm.

The monstrous turbo that occupies the nose of this Mitsu is attached to a 1.8-liter mill, with the result being an output of around 2,000 hp.

As we mentioned in the intro, this contraption recently set a new Evo quarter-mile world record, during an event held in Malta. Having been prepped like few other street car-based projects out there, the uber-Lancer managed to complete the 1,320 feet run in 7.88 at a devilish 185 mph.

You can check out the record run of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution in the nighttime videos below. We also added a third clip, one that allows you to get a better sample of the thing's 13k rpm aural might.

Yes, this drag strip hero sounds quite close to a superbike. And the amusement this car delivers doesn't even stop here. For one thing, if you check out the way in which it confuses its speedometer, you might just get the extreme giggles.

Then there's the in-car footage, which reveals the driver's routine - we won't throw any more spoilers at you, as we don't want to risk ruining the fun of the clips. Manhandling this thing down the strip seems to be an emotional explosion, the kind of adventure one can never forget.

